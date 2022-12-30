New Year’s resolutions?
Don’t bother. Unless you really mean it and have the will power to carry it forward.
Those resolutions may be fun to talk about and could plant some seeds for things to do, or not do, in the coming year, but how many people actually stick to a resolution? Very few, especially with things like going on a diet and exercising, which is the number one resolution.
I read somewhere that this particular resolution on average lasts only two weeks.
The truth is, if I don’t have enough motivation to do it throughout the course of the year, starting on a particular day is pointless.
Of course, I am sure they do work for some people on occasion so there’s certainly nothing wrong with them.
I am hard-headed so it took quite a few failed resolutions to understand my own nature.
We constantly struggle with “resolutions” year-round and find every excuse in the world to avoid taking action. One of the easiest things to do is find an excuse not to exercise or go to church. Our ability to rationalize our behaviors, our habits, is amazing.
Part of the problem is, of course, it’s so easy to get into a rut. And stay there.
I have been in many ruts, both large and small. They make life, well, comfortable, requiring minimal effort on a day-to-day basis because we get used to the routine and it gives us a certain amount of security.
The capacity for complacency is a double-edged sword in humans, though. That adaptability helps us survive horrific conditions, but it can also be stifling, limiting our ambition and intellectual curiosity.
We can become so accustomed to a certain way to live we develop a fear of change, taking a risk, getting out of our comfort zones.
In that sense, it’s easy to avoid change.
Not that there is anything in and of itself wrong with being complacent. People should do what they want, what makes them happy.
If that’s the case, there would be no need or desire for resolutions. Just accept whatever life is and make no attempt to change anything.
However, another double-edged sword with humans is that most of us know that change is inevitable and without it we would not survive. We have to explore and move and try things. If we don’t, nothing would ever be accomplished or discovered or created.
We may want to stay in a rut but sooner or later we will see it for it for what it is: a place of complacency.
At some point, we may have enough desire to take action and get out of it. Desire is the key.
The point is, a resolution is simply a way of saying that change is desired, whether it’s on the first day of each calendar year or in the middle of July. But that desire must be strong.
A resolution at any time of the year can also help us recognize that our lives are somehow incomplete or unhealthy or, well, just boring maybe.
It’s also a way of reminding ourselves about one of the definitions of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Life just doesn’t work that way.
And if we don’t get out of that rut, sooner or later a flood may wash it away, and us with it.
Maybe no resolution for me, but some reminders, and one is to routinely try to get the most out of every day and be as happy and as positive as I can possibly be, and treat everyone with kindness.
Even when times are hard, and they will be on occasion, dwelling on negativity does not accomplish anything. it only creates stress and stifles positive action.
I may not make a resolution, but I do have a tradition on New Year’s Day, and that is eating “hoppin’ John.”
It was a dish I was introduced to when I lived in South Carolina: rice and black-eyes peas, and I always have collard greens and hot sauce with it.
Does it bring me good luck, like it’s supposed to?
I don’t know and I don’t really care about superstitions.
I simply love to eat it, even if it’s just once a year.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
