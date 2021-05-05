I hope this has never happened to you.
One evening after work, about a month or two ago, I tried to purchase a few grocery items.
I was pressed for time, so I decided to run into a local store where I thought I could get in and out quickly. And I did, at least initially. But not without a few hiccups.
Nowadays, I have more or less joined the masses in terms of using my debit card to pay for everything. Remember, just a few months ago, we were being encouraged not to use cash.
Anyhow, I used my debit card on this particular evening to pay for the groceries, as I always do. But the debit card wouldn’t work on the first attempt. The second time I tried to use it, it still didn’t work. The store clerk then suggested that I swipe the card instead of using the chip. I didn’t want to do that, since the microchip in the card is a more secure way to complete a transaction.
However, realizing that there were customers waiting in line behind me, I finally relented and swiped the card. That didn’t work either.
A fourth attempt was made, this time with the chip, and the transaction was finally accepted. The whole experience was a bit frustrating. But it wasn’t over.
As soon as I exited the front door, my phone dinged. It was a text message from an unknown number.
I looked at the phone. It was from my bank. It was a fraud alert about the purchase I had just made from the store I was leaving. But was it really my bank or a fraudulent text message? Nowadays you have to be so careful because of all of the scams that are going on out there.
Apparently, if this text message was legit, then four attempts at trying to get the debit card to work was enough to trigger a fraud alert.
Then an email rolled in, and a second email on the phone, all warning me that the transaction I had just made may have instead been fraudulently made by someone else. Once again, I had to question, whether these emails were legitimate or not.
Gosh, I thought to myself, those scammers are getting pretty good if they can send out a scam text message and email that quickly.
A few minutes later I got an automated phone call informing me of the possible fraudulent activity as well.
Long story short, I had to go to the bank and let them know that I was, in fact, the person who made the purchase in question. So my account was reactivated. I ended up getting a new debit card as well just to play it safe. The new card will — with hope — work better without having to do multiple swipes.
I might add, all of this happened on the same day that national news media outlets had broke a story that the Biden administration was working with the private sector on a so-called “vaccine passport” plan where citizens would not be able to enter a restaurant, store, mall, movie theater, etc., without a digital vaccine passport, or so the initial media reports indicated.
Wow. Was I getting an early preview of what is to come? You walk into a grocery store, and try to buy groceries, and you can’t buy groceries.
It is really an upside down world we are living in. But let’s hope the ill-conceived digital passport requirement is never allowed to come to widespread fruition.
It’s hard enough, after all, getting the debit card to work. I wouldn’t want to be told that a digital vaccine passport also is required to buy groceries, or even a hamburger, at the local fast food chain.
After all of the fuss with my bank debit card, I’m thinking about going old-school. No debit card. No digital vaccine passport. No having to call the bank to confirm that I’m actually the same person who bought those groceries.
Nope. Instead I’m going to start using cash again.
Yes, old fashioned dollar bills. Why not?
Given the current state of the world, I might as well take a non-digital step backwards.
Or better yet, if I really want to hold up the line of people behind me, I’ll write an actual check instead.
I assume you can still do that. Right?
And if big brother is insistent upon some type of digital passport identification system, maybe I’ll start growing my own food instead.
May is a good month, after all, to plant a garden.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
