If you are going to forage, you better know what you are doing.
My mother tried her hand at it once and we all paid the price.
It is a fact the woods and streams provide a smorgasbord of food, especially in the spring when, around here, things like ramps, morels (wild mushrooms) and creasy greens pop up.
Then in late May, early June, wild strawberries are ready for picking, if you can find them, and blackberries are usually ripe about the first two weeks of July.
As a kid, I loved to hit the fields and woods and eat whatever was in season. I would also get into somebody’s garden at the right time, armed with a pocketknife and salt, to feast on tomatoes and cucumbers.
Of course, foraging also includes hunting game, and I sure ate many squirrels and rabbits. Even killed and ate a rattlesnake once.
I knew you could eat some bugs, including grasshoppers, crickets, beetles and earthworms, because they were are full of protein. Stay away from brightly colored insects, though.
I never had the nerve, or the need, to eat a bug, but I do remember a boy who liked to eat houseflies. And I saw another boy eat a nightcrawler on a dare.
But back to my mother.
The first scene I remember from the incident was my mother, sister and I walking down Pigeon Creek to Aunt Ruby’s so she could take us to the doctor. We were all bent over in pain, throwing up and convinced we were going to die.
The second scene I recall was Aunt Ruby and Aunt Ebb asking my mother what “greens” did she pick and where she got them, finally concluding with certainty they were not creasy greens, but something that obviously was full of toxins.
Needless to say, that was my mother’s first and last foray into foraging.
And it was quite a while after that before any type of green appealed to me.
Wild mushrooms can also pose a danger if you don’t know what you are doing.
The morels, well, we always called them “miracles,” are very distinctive and basically look like little brains popping out of the ground. There are other edible types as well.
Some mushrooms are poisonous but most would just make you sick if you happened to choose the wrong one.
I can assure you, though, those "miracles" are absolutely delicious if you are fortunate enough to find some.
Ramps, of course, are plentiful in the mountains and taste like a cross between onion and garlic, a bit more pungent. They go great with brown beans and cornbread.
It is astounding what is available in the wild, and I wish there were an opportunity in this area for people to take a class on foraging from an expert.
Many of our ancestors grew up learning about all the things to eat in the woods, but that knowledge is gradually dissipating with each generation.
Not only did they have knowledge about what to eat, but also about the medicinal properties of plants and roots.
My grandmother used many home remedies from nature and I wish I would have had the foresight to write them down.
About everything we eat, and drink, nowadays is highly processed, often diluting the nutrition with ingredients to preserve and add flavor, often with too much salt and sugar.
Animals are in many ways highly processed as well. Nothing quite like the meat we ate growing up that was fresh and fed what nature intended.
As with foraging, it’s all about learning what nature provides and how it provides it.
Nature knows best, and it’s no wonder many of our ancestors were healthy and lived to be quite old.
They ate mostly pure food.
And they stayed busy.
