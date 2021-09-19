I grew up loving horror flicks, slasher flicks and all other gorier-than-thou movies.
The suspense. The scare. The scream.
It is an art like no other.
Eliciting a good fright night — the adjective and noun, not the actual “Fright Night” film — is no easy task.
Key elements are a sympathetic victim, a dark and frightening setting and, most importantly, a scary-as-hell bad guy (or zombie or monster).
•••
As a child, I lived a very sheltered life.
The scariest things on our mountain were spiders, bees and my grandma’s dire warnings of poisonous snakes.
I had heard my older sibling’s tales of scary movies — ones starring Frankenstein, The Blob and other heinous monsters — but the most terrifying thing I’d ever seen was a flasher on the sidewalk outside Kresge in Bluefield. (Fortunately, I was naive enough to not know exactly what was happening.)
Then, around age 12-ish, commercials came out for a new movie — “Halloween.”
It promised to be terrifying and thrilling.
I had to see it.
For the first time ever I tricked my mom, with Halloween seeming like an appropriate time to do so.
I played the movie up like an innocent holiday flick — “… you know, candy and costumes” — not a two-hour carnage of mayhem and murder.
Mom took my innocence at face value and dropped me and my friend, Lisa, off for the Saturday afternoon matinee.
I don’t recall IDs being a must-have in those days, and so with enough cash for tickets, popcorn and soft drinks we were allowed into the theater.
We walked into a wake-up call for grown-up horror.
•••
Keep in mind I had never before seen on-screen nudity.
I had never watched an on-screen fake murder.
And I had certainly never, ever viewed Jamie Lee Curtis cringing in terror in a closet while a masked monster attempted to stab her with a butcher knife.
All too soon it became apparent that we hadn’t dipped our toes into the kiddie pool of film frights. Oh no, we cannonballed into the deep end of a movie bloodbath.
It did not help that the film’s monster bore the same last name as my own, and the layout of his house was eerily similar to our home on the mountain.
But still we watched.
And screamed.
And clutched our armrests in terror.
And, when the credits finally rolled, we walked out into the bright sunlight — pale and shaken — only to pretend to Mom that we weren’t emotionally scarred for life.
She asked if we enjoyed the movie.
“Sure,” I said, my voice quivering. “You know, it was about Halloween.”
•••
For the next five years I could not look at a Jack o’lantern without quaking.
The sight of autumn leaves made me jumpy, expecting to see Michael Myers with his trademark knife hiding around every corner.
And the music — oh, the music. To this day, the strains of those iconic notes have me immediately seeking out a bright room filled with other adults.
In later years I saw plenty of other slasher flicks, but none could hold a candle to the fear that “Halloween” instilled.
•••
What scares us?
My belief is that it is as individualized as our genetic makeup.
I know some folks who were permanently scarred by “Jaws,” (no swimming pools, much less the ocean), and others who suffered deep faith trauma from “The Exorcist.”
Our fears are our own.
But they are also very real.
•••
As the spooky season approaches, our television screens will soon be inundated with horror films old and new.
Fortunately for many of us who grew up in the slasher generation, we are a bit desensitized to on-screen gore.
I now yawn at zombies. Roll my eyes at vampires.
And werewolves? Don’t get me started on those preschool-scare fluff muffins. These giant dogs are like a sleep aid for those of us weaned on Jason and Freddie’s antics.
Nowadays, my biggest scares come from the political headlines in our daily paper and world news on national TV.
Our world has drastically changed.
How I miss being scared by a Jack o’lantern.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
