The For The People Act (HR1/S1) would greatly benefit everyday Americans by reforming our political system. From helping people have easier access to the ballot box to reshaping our campaign finance system against corporate interests, it would be a lifeline for our democracy. With this in mind, there are many detractors who are critical against portions of this bill.
One common argument is that the act would give the federal government too much power in elections. While it is true that it would increase the role of this part of government, the current era of our politics illustrates the need for this. Legislators in states across the country have made it harder for people to vote by lessening the ways and times to make their voices heard in government. No matter where a person lives in this country, they should have an equal opportunity to participate in our democracy.
Another criticism of the bill is that it would be a Democratic “power-grab.” This allegation towards the act is false and only serves to sow mistrust in its provisions. The bill would not politically help Democrats or Republicans, but all Americans who seek to be involved in government.
All of us can agree that we should prevent corporations and billionaires from having an out-sized role in our politics, that voting should safe as well as secure, and that parties should not be able to gerrymander voters to benefit themselves.
Knowing all that, the importance of passing this bill is quite clear.
Lake Young,
Princeton
