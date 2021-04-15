In Washington D.C., lawmakers are preparing to vote on one of the most important pieces of legislation in a generation. Known as the For The People Act (HR1/S1), this bill would strengthen our democracy by prohibiting partisan gerrymandering, reforming our campaign finance system, and increasing access to the polls.
As a high school student and organizer for Un-Pac (a group working to pass this), voting rights are one of the biggest areas where I would like to see change. Making sure that all people, no matter where they live or what they care about, can have a voice in our democracy is paramount to the continuance of the American experiment.
Making our politicians more accountable to us, whether we be Democratic, Republican or any other political affiliation, makes our country more representative for us all.
This legislative package will not benefit any of the major parties- what it will do is make sure that the parties listen to us.
We all know that those in Washington rarely care about us everyday people, but if we help our fellow West Virginians become more educated about these issues and we pressure our representatives in Congress, then our voices will be heard by those in all levels of government.
From the Constitution to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Americans have been fighting for suffrage for voters no matter their gender, race etc. With this bill, this work will continue as we protect our grand democracy for the people.
Lake Young,
Princeton
