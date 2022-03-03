Many people have childhood memories of getting their first library card and wandering among tall shelves filled with books promising faraway places, adventure, spookiness, romance, drama or history. The fact that those books could be taken home and enjoyed for a while made the experience even better.
Today, the internet offers access to universes of information along with videos. Books can be ordered online and shipped right to one’s doorstep. While these changes are good, they have not ended the magic that public libraries can give anyone coming through their doors.
February was National Library Lovers Month. It was a time to remember the contributions that public libraries still offer to their communities. Today’s libraries continue to be places where huge varieties of books populate tall bookshelves along with newspapers and magazines, but this doesn’t mean they are frozen in time. They have evolved with the rest of the world.
When Benjamin Franklin helped organized America’s first lending library more than 200 years ago, computers and the internet were not even fantasies. Now they are fixtures in many public libraries. The internet has become an important part of everyday life. Students, businesspeople and government officials use computers and access the internet every day, but these tools are not always available to everybody. Not everyone has a computer, or access to high-speed broadband. Public libraries help fill this gap for students so they can do research and complete their assignments while jobseekers fill out online applications.
While the internet makes finding information easier, not everything a researcher needs can be found on a website. People researching the lives of their ancestors or a smaller community’s history often can’t find that information on the web. Local libraries help fill this gap by offering local archives featuring local newspapers, high school yearbooks, books written by local authors and other information. Area libraries get telephone calls and emails almost every day from people looking for specific facts. Many of these inquiries come from out of state.
Besides being important repositories of information, public libraries are places where people can meet and exchange ideas while learning interesting and useful things. They perform the function of town squares. Libraries often have special programs for the public, too. Patrons can meet authors and talk about their work, learn more about their community’s history or learn new skills such as gardening or learn what goes into forging knives.
Libraries reach out to children, too, by offering programs in which volunteers read stories aloud to them. Children are encouraged to check out books, improve their reading skills and learn the joy of reading and learning. Local libraries often work with schools to help foster literacy.
There is still a lot to love about public libraries, and National Library Lovers Month helped celebrate that fact. Libraries are peaceful places where good books can be found. They are also places where patrons find access to the wider world. They are places where local history is preserved and shared. They are places where children learn the joy of reading and hone skills they will use as they achieve adulthood.
The people who work at local libraries, maintain them and develop what they have to offer deserve a lot of credit. They are preserving a vital asset in their communities.
