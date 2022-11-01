Bluefield’s promising Food Truck Incubator Project is now being backed by federal funding. A $400,000 POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grant was awarded to the city last month by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
That federal award, combined with $100,000 in local funding, will allow for the start of the incubator program. The timing of the federal funding award is critical, as the city has already had 169 individuals express an interest in the food truck incubator initiative.
Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and community and economic development director for the city, accepted the $400,000 POWER grant last month from Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
“This makes the Food Truck Incubator program official,” Spencer said. “We have already had 169 people express an interest.”
The goal of the incubator program is to start 12 new food truck businesses in the region each year. Spencer applied for the federal grant to create the program, which will include two food trucks for temporary use to help train those who are enrolled.
Those who participate must obtain an online entrepreneur class certification, build a business plan, take a driving course for a truck and obtain financing for the initial working capital costs.
Each participant, who should already have some culinary experience, will be able to use one of the two trucks temporarily, setting up at 10 different locations for on-the-job training.
According to Spencer, the average revenue of a food truck in the U.S. is between $250,000 and $500,000 a year. He says the national market size of the food truck industry was $1.2 billion last year with an expected growth of 3.4 percent this year.
The incubator is a regional program, involving partnerships with 10 counties in southern West Virginia. So it will be far reaching.
Because of Spencer’s previous business incubator projects, like the Commercialization Station, support services for entrepreneurs has already been set up, including help with obtaining financing and marketing. So that was another plus in helping to get the project off the ground.
The hope is to have the first two food trucks by January so they can be used in February. Spencer said the first 12 participants will be selected based on their preparations and readiness, including having the working capital in place and selecting the 10 fairs, festivals and events where they plan to use the food truck for real experience.
We are pleased to see that the Appalachian Regional Commission is supporting the incubator program through its POWER grants.
The food truck incubator is a great idea that will provide a needed service both to local residents and visitors to the area.
