The city of Bluefield is hoping to partner with local entrepreneurs on a new regional food truck incubator program. It’s another promising idea from the city’s office of economic development that could soon be backed by federal dollars.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic development director and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), announced at a city board meeting in April that BEDA is applying for a $400,000 federal POWER grant that would be used to launch the regional food truck incubator program.
The application must include a local match of 20 percent, or $100,000 of the total $500,000 needed. The city has pledged that match, according to Spencer.
Because of Spencer’s work on previous business incubator projects, including the Bluefield Commercialization Station, many support services for entrepreneurs have already been set up, which will help in expediting the food truck incubator plan.
According to Spencer, the average revenue of a food truck in the U.S. is between $250,000 and $500,000 a year. It’s a service that is needed locally, particularly with all of the out-of-town ATV tourists who travel to our region each week.
“It’s hard work, but there is potential for a good entrepreneurial program there,” Spencer told the city board members last month.
The application for the regional project is being filed on behalf of 11 counties in partnership with other economic development authorities in the region. The goal would be to start 12 new food truck businesses in the area each year, according to Spencer.
Those who participate in the program will be helped to get their culinary food certification, build a business plan (including needed classes), and take a driving course for a truck.
Each participant will actually be able to use one of the two trucks the program will have to set up at different locations and have it for 60 days to practice on food, menu and related services.
The Mercer County Technical Education Center would also be involved in the program, according to Spencer. That facility already has a commercial kitchen in place. Spencer also hopes to have other food service entities in the region involved in the project as well.
It’s a great idea, and we hope to see the incubator up and running soon with food trucks operational across our region. This will provide a needed service both to local residents and visitors to the area.
