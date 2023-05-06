Last week was almost like a reunion not only at the old ball park but also at a local restaurant. First, a special family birthday drew in a goodly number of relatives so my wife and I had a rare night out on the town and were generously treated by her sister and husband. Their children were there and a grandchild, too. The little one had a great time with some tasty ice cream and then had to make a beeline for outside to play a little. That is a handy thing this time of year with the sun out so late and the weekend evening was especially convenient as the Friday temperature stayed pleasant.
As usual, when family gathers food follows quickly and as all of us have learned about virtually any activity when people eat well things go well. A full belly has that effect, especially when the meal is exactly what the person wanted.
We had a great time with delicious treats but then the unexpected happened. I was transported back several years in time with a trio of my former students who were integral parts of the Model General Assembly we were fortunate to be part of in Tazewell County.
As I polished off the last forkful of grilled grouper, two special living memories from those great MGA days appeared, smiling at my elbow. There was Lura Beth Pruett and Ally “Big Game” Hunter, two of Tazewell’s finest. Lura Beth and I still laugh almost every time because I tell her that her Mom is the woman she would like to be. You see, when I started how many (?) years ago, Jackie Dailey was one of the students in an early class and a very great lady. Her dad, Lura Beth’s grandfather, was a well-known area mechanic, as I recall, so we had an instant connection from that standpoint.
Then, a generation later, along comes Lura Beth and she was just as special — always had a smile, was smart and did all her work on time. Now that is exactly what every teacher hopes for. She has her own medical career position and is quite a success.
Well, there is more to it. The young Miss Hunter was a true Lady Bulldog all star in the classroom and on the athletic field. Ally’s sister, Elizabeth, scored the very first soccer goal in women’s sports at THS. Ally was and is proud of her and wanted to do her best to continue the family tradition.
Did she ever. Not only did Ally shatter all the scoring records, piling up more than 100 goals as I recall. In those days, she was the standout. Some years later, the late T.J. Rasnick had that same touch for the boy’s team and was equally dynamic.
Ally was not satisfied to simply play soccer well. Oh no, she also was a terrific basketball player with more than 1,000 points on the hardcourt. We got a dandy picture of Miss “Big Game” Hunter for one of our sports magazines that we produced in those years.
Yet another friend from those days was also on hand. Mr. Rob Hunter, another MGA member and successful college grad with a good job now, was also there. Rob was just as gracious as the ladies and told me that he had invited several of his friends from Richmond to come down and celebrate another birthday — his. Now, I am tempted to believe that Rob is an honest man but I find it so hard to believe that he is now 40 years of age. Maybe, but it simply does not seem possible.
As in almost every good situation, there is a fine parent or two to keep the ship on course.
Naturally, I got a chance to meet a pair of old friends who fit the bill perfectly. More than 40 years ago (Rob, take that!) it was my good fortune to first meet Robert “Bobby” Hunter when we had classes at Bluefield College. Now that was in the days of Charles Harman and we became buddies. There were several good friends in that group, including but not limited to, Mike Reece, William Hall, Robert Amburgey, Bobby Fugate and others.
Bobby is a very successful businessman in his own right, a descendant of one of Tazewell County’s distinguished families. We had a good talk and he, as always, was very gracious.
We are not done yet, though. In fact, one of the best parts is coming up.
When we had those wonderful MGA trips, advance planning and great help was essential. Dr. Terry Mullins orchestrated our club and I tagged along. One of the keys was none other than “DeDe” Hunter, Bob’s wife and Ally’s and Rob’s mom. Do not think for a minute those are her only accomplishments. DeDe was a pharmacist and very accomplished in many areas. She was always willing to help coordinate our trips. When we got to the hotel near the State Capitol in Richmond, she and her right hand woman, Mellissa (Massie) Thompson, another one of those wonderful early students, had most of the hard work done. They had taken care of securing room keys, getting our assignments and making certain all we had to do was get ready for the opening ceremonies. Melissa’s husband, Jim, whose brother was an MGA sponsor in another county, was also very supportive in our endeavors.
DeDe was always willing to do whatever it took to help us. Most importantly, she and Melissa did it effectively and always with a smile. They never wanted to take credit for anything but believe me, their contributions made our lives easier and trips so much more fun and productive.
I am, more than ever, a firm believer in birthday parties where family and friends come together in fine food and fellowship.
Thanks to all.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
