Response to “Follow the money” writer on 5-13-20.
“When in doubt, follow the money. Always follow the money.”
Honestly? He should have said, when in doubt, blame Trump, always blame Trump.
His references: Huffpost, NYT, WAPO, and Guardian. Now, all these news entities are known for truth, honesty, accuracy and unbiased reporting. They never, ever lie.
As a veteran, I am appalled by “we were always told,” that officers would always look out for our well being. The only thing I was told is to obey orders immediately and without questioning.
With new revelations coming out about corruption in the Obama administration, I am anxious to see him call out all the criminal activity of his beloved Obama.
I’m not holding my breath. After all, Trump made them do it!
Carl E. Calfee,
Princeton
