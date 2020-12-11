Believe it or not, I never tried to discover the contents of a Christmas gift that was under the tree, waiting instead for Christmas Day morning.
I may have picked it up and shaken it and tried to guess, but never went beyond that, and didn’t want to.
The anticipation and surprise were too rewarding.
On Christmas morning, neither did most of us rip into the packages, see the contents and quickly move to another. We remember a slower, and maybe more appreciative, process.
Of course, chances are, none of us received nearly as many presents as kids these days do.
We all as parents may complain about the showering of gifts, but we keep on doing it anyway, or at least what we can afford to do. Just can’t seem to help that because, well, we love to see our kids happy and try to walk a tightrope between making them happy and spoiling them.
I just hope we also pass on the appreciation of gifts.
For me, it was usually one relatively large gift, but still an inexpensive one compared to today, and a few small ones. Nothing fancy or elaborate.
I don’t remember many of them. A Timex watch one year was quite a thrill. A softball glove. An Erector set.
I never really liked gifts of clothing much (most kids don’t, especially boys), but it was nice to receive something new since hand-me-downs were routine.
Believe me, some Christmases were very scant as far as gifts go. No, we didn’t get a lump of coal in our stockings, but certainly small gifts, very small by today’s standards.
But we made do with what we had, as people did then, and appreciated it.
Although the gift-giving was an integral part of the holiday, my memories center more around the food, fun, interactions and events.
Get-togethers were frequent and fun, with plenty of board games inside and play outside, especially if there was snow on the ground.
Sadly, those get-togethers will be more limited this year as a wise precaution to take because of the pandemic.
But we can still create great memories, maybe even make “snow cream” as my mother always did if we were fortunate enough to have snow on the ground. Yep, fresh fallen clean snow, pure and wonderful, mixed with chocolate. What a treat.
Do people make it these days? I don’t know.
When I had children of my own, those things were always emphasized as much, if not more, than the gifts. They still are.
This is not a criticism of anyone by any means. As we all know, we live more in an environment and time when children are far more front and center than they once were.
That old saying about children should be seen but not heard is far more than just an old saying. It was generally very true.
Adults ruled the roost, called the shots. And any display of disrespect toward them was not tolerated.
And if we ever misbehaved in public, oh my, that was a sure severe spanking when we got home. Parents usually did not punish their children in public, it was too embarrassing.
Besides, the dread of knowing what was going to happen when you got home was quite severe in and of itself.
I’m not saying that is an ideal way to do it, but I am saying a healthy balance should be reached, whether it’s disciplining or gift giving. Extremities in about any area are usually not healthy or wise.
Regardless of what rules are in place, though, or whether parents are still together (mine were not during most of my childhood and that’s the case much more often now), or how much money was available for the holidays, children are basically very easy to please.
They are happy when they are around happy people. They are happy when they are around people who love them.
The love we show our children, and it doesn’t matter what the circumstances are, is the greatest gift we can give them.
They don’t even have to unwrap it.
Because they know it’s there. Always.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
