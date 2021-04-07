I am a resident of Mercer County, currently living in the Lake Shawnee area. My property is in the floodplain of the Bluestone River, and for the past 10 years My flood insurance has skyrocketed.
I’m currently talking to the County Commission regarding the buy out program. (Vicky Reed). Along with Dale Hatfield in Charleston.
Mrs Reed mentioned if other residents were interested in the program. As a community leader, I’m asking if the paper would run an announcement concerning this issue.
(Residents of the Lake Shawnee, Spanishburg area, who are interested in information concerning FEMA Buyouts for property in the floodplain, please call or text Mr. Cecil at 304-320-6081 for more information, and to schedule a meeting here in Lake Shawnee to discuss your options.)
Pastor Randy Cecil,
Kegley
