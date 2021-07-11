A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a 6 percent rate increase for Appalachian Power:
• They are going to make it so that people can’t pay their bills and end up with service termination. Everyone one of their customers should have them terminate their service as a protest — Leetha B.
• No problem, just crank up some of that “renewable” energy the left keeps talking about. I guess most of them won’t be affected because they’re certainly off the grid by now? — Bill C.
• If they would stop paying these outrageous salaries and bonuses to the higher ups, they wouldn’t need all these rate increases — Sandy S.
• Ridiculous insane. Makes no sense to keep raising the bill — Trina M.
• Didn’t they just approve an increase back in November? … At this rate it would be better to run a generator than to pay them for another 6 percent — Devin K.
On a story about the 20th anniversary of the Great Flood of 2001:
• I was stuck in Kimball, had to help people. Very bad times for a lot of people. Very bad! — Richard M.
• Do I ever remember this! It was horrific! — Sharon H.
On a story about officials expressing support for construction of the Coalfields Expressway from Pineville to Welch with bond funding:
• Definitely a good thing for the county — Bill C.
• Would be nice! — Kevin M.
On a letter to the editor regarding the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s warning to Tazewell County Schools:
• As long as schools are taxpayer funded, religion should be separated from the schools. But prayer should not be hosted or conducted by the school, it’s employees or representatives — Deb McC.
• Students can lead prayers in school and at school-related events. Adults can not be involved and only do so to (build) up support for right-wing causes — Bill S.
• I am a supporter of prayer. But that being said one has to understand that separation between church and state is there for a reason. To allow prayer would be to allow “all” prayer. This would include Muslim prayer, Jewish prayer, and yes even Satanic prayer — Chuck W.
• Separation of church and state isn’t written in any founding documents. It’s not a law anywhere. The constitution says congress can’t establish a religion. But that’s about it — Ashton S.
• Personally, I loved your letter and believe it 100 percent! — Larry T.
On a story about residents celebrating the Fourth of July at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton:
• To all the folks setting off fireworks all hours of the night and days before and after July 4th, it is a disrespect to people trying to sleep. Veterans with PTSD, animals run away due to the noise — some to never be found again. Laws need to be in place and enforced to prevent this type of activity, or ban fireworks all together — Dusty McK.
• Most people are idiots on weeks before and after the 4th, fireworks off till 3 a.m. where I live with no consideration for anything — Renea DeH.
On a story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing a Democrat-backed panel will investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol:
• Can we move on now please? I mean they stole the election, he is gone for now. So run the country and stop the witch hunts — Denny M.
• Sure let’s waste millions on another pointless investigation — Justin J.
• Why aren’t the Dems releasing all the Capitol camera footage? There was no insurrection! In fact, the only person that was killed that day was a woman Trump supporter by a capital guard for no reason! Why hasn’t he been charged? — Larry T.
• When they get rid of Pelosi that will be one start of straightening this country up — Alfred B.
On a story about Gary’s Market in Bluewell closing after decades of service:
• Gary’s sure is going to be missed. He was so good to everyone. Hope you enjoy your retirement — Sandra B.
• Was one of the best places to get fresh produce, now there Goins’ in Bluefield, and Jim’s over in Princeton — Hobart C.
On a story about a Mercer County woman winning $1 million in the vaccine lottery:
• Congrats! That’s awesome! — Suzanne S.
• Wow! Congratulations! That’s awesome! — Dawn L.
• Congratulations — Vanessa B.
• I’m happy for her but where is all this money coming from? — Renee B.
• Congratulations Heather! I’m so tickled for you! — Spring P.
• And we the people of West Virginia that are non vaccinated just paid the bill for that period! — Todd B.
