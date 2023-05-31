Suffice to say, this wasn’t how families across our region planned on observing Memorial Day 2023.
Many were awakened early Monday morning to the sound of heavy rainfall. Creeks were quickly rising and the torrential downpour showed no signs of subsiding. In a short matter of time, communities in both West Virginia and Virginia were once again under water.
Soon roads were closed and river rescues were underway. Homes, businesses and basements across the region were flooded.
Six people and eight pets were evacuated from the Falls Mills area of Tazewell County, and an elderly couple in the Oakvale area of Mercer County had to be rescued by crews with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
High water also caused problems across the city of Bluefield and the town of Bluefield, Va. Mercer County Director of Emergency Services Keith Gunnoe said several high water rescues also occurred in the city of Bluefield.
As the ground quickly became saturated with water, downed trees also were reported. One tree that fell along Lorton Lick Road near Montcalm was tangled in a strand of power lines near the junction at Skating Rink Hollow, resulting in a power outage for about 1,400 customers of Appalachian Power.
The Bluestone River recorded a record crest of 10.94 feet, which is 2 feet above above the moderate flood stage.
In all, rainfall amounts across the region ranged from 4 to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
That was far too much rain that fell across the region too quickly.
For many, it was an unwanted flashback to the horrific flooding disasters of July 8, 2001, May 2, 2002 and Nov. 19, 2003.
However, unlike those disasters, no injuries or deaths have been reported to date from the May 29, 2023 flood, which is certainly a blessing for our region.
Furthermore, initial reports are suggesting that damage to homes, businesses, roads and infrastructure probably won’t be on par with the great floods of years past.
Some of this can be attributed to flood-proofing efforts that have been completed in the region over the past two decades.
However, it is important to remember that damage assessments are still underway, and it could be several days before a final analysis is completed.
So we do not yet know if Monday’s flooding event will qualify for state or federal disaster declarations.
For now, if there is a silver lining to be found from the Memorial Day flood, it is the fact that no injuries or deaths have been reported to date.
As we clean up from the flood, we can take comfort in knowing that no one was harmed.
