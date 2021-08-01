Middle-aged in 2021 — too young to know anyone who remembered the first decade of the 20th century; old enough to have lived through the panic that preceded New Year’s Day 2000.
Sometimes it feels strange being five decades in, and seeing firsthand just how quickly our culture changes. Just yesterday we were trying to figure out how to pronounce the zero years of the 21st century; a blink before that and we were partying with Prince like it was 1999.
But I do remember these decades well, and the changes each brought on our society and day-to-day lives.
I remember when teenagers were wearing bell-bottom pants, flower-print dresses and peace symbols on chains and T-shirts. I remember standing 3-feet-tall and staring in awe at platform shoes, Elton John’s glasses, and the Daily Telegraph logo on his “Tumbleweed” album of 1970.
I remember singing good-bye to the yellow brick road along with Elton — not old enough to comprehend what the tune meant, yet young enough to belt out any song that spoke of dogs and a “howling old owl in the woods.”
I remember listening to Bob Dylan and the Beach Boys en route to family vacations — of playing “name that tune” to Moody Blues and Janis and Zeppelin and a little Jimi Hendrix.
I remember when Alice Cooper was scary, when Kiss was tops and Ozzy Osbourne was in his heyday.
I remember when Cher was still married to Sonny, when Britney was a Mouseketeer and Madonna could sing about virginity with a straight face.
•••
I remember — although barely — the gas crisis of the 1970s. When people spoke of getting rid of their oversized Ford LTDs and Chrysler Imperials, and foregoing long road trips to save money.
But I also remember Myrtle Beach during that same decade. I remember the lights of the Pavilion, girls with Farrah Fawcett hair, seashell souvenirs and tees emblazoned with the slogan “Future fox.”
I remember sitting in a backseat and listening to adults speak of the old days before “the tunnels.” Days when the drive-time to the beach took an hour or so more than today due to the commute over East River and Big Walker mountains.
I remember stopping for dinner at greasy spoons with 18-wheelers in the parking lot. Truckers knew good food, and dining at one of their hangouts would guarantee a tasty meal.
I remember when hot dogs were simply that — hot dogs. No pork or vegan or healthy choice options available. Toppings included ketchup and mustard, oh-so-greasy chili and slaw.
I remember when food was cooked on the smokiest grill imaginable. When fathers would curse a blue-streak while attempting to light the charcoal, and mothers, adorned in bright dresses and matching headbands, would shake their heads in disapproval at “such language” uttered within the hearing of babes.
I remember when little girls dreamed of being Marsha Brady, when boys, secretly, thought Greg was cool, and no dream was greater than a family vacation to Hawaii.
•••
I remember when shopping in Bluefield was the epitome of high fashion. When frocks purchased at Thorntons and the Paper Doll Shoppe guaranteed a place in an elementary school style hall of fame.
I remember the first time an extra parking building in the downtown was a good idea; when the madness of finding “a spot on the street” was frustrating to grandmothers and mothers and daughters who wanted to spend an afternoon shopping without the stress of parallel parking.
I remember the grandness of the escalator at Penneys; the balloons behind the lunch counter at Kresge’s, and the fun of sifting through row upon row of costume jewelry.
I remember Al Land, and how he would “stand on his head” to please you. I remember the fancy gold rings and necklaces, and getting my ears pierced with aquamarine studs at his shop on Bland Street.
•••
I remember when war stories were heard from grandparents and great uncles instead of The History Channel; when old trunks lined with yellowed newspapers would open up to display heroic metals earned during the fighting of World War II.
I remember when those who mined coal during that dark era were looked upon as hometown heroes, who helped fight Nazis by laboring underground.
I remember when families spoke with reverence of those who died on the battlefields of Europe, and of those who perished in the black depths of an Appalachian coal seam.
I remember when times were much simpler. When computers were only seen on “Star Trek,” and blackberries were the fruit picked off bushes during the month of July.
I remember when televisions required rabbit ears, and a mud puddle and box of Popsicles were all that was needed for kids to enjoy a weekend.
•••
Young, old or middle-aged, cookouts, warm days and memories seem to go hand-in-hand.
Here’s hoping the rest of your summer generates smiles, laughter and fond recollections for this generation, and the next.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
