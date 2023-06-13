City officials estimate that between 500 to 1,000 structures in Bluefield were impacted by the disruptive Memorial Day flood. However, officials are still working in conjunction with state partners and local human service agencies such as the American Red Cross to identify and assist those homeowners who may have sustained flood damage.
About 6 inches of rain fell on the city during a 36-hour period that culminated with the early morning and afternoon hours of Memorial Day. Multiple areas across Bluefield were flooded, including parts of College Avenue and Union Street. All of the water had nowhere to go and overwhelmed the city’s stormwater system, according to Chief Chad Bailey of the Bluefield Fire Department.
“We’ve seen a lot of basement flooding where people are losing their hot water heaters, their furnaces, their washers and driers,” Bailey said. “We’ve had some electrical issues, and there are still some people still without water and still without power due to their electrical boxes getting water in them.”
It is likely that others, who have not yet contacted the city, also sustained some degree of flood damage.
That’s why a public forum is being held this evening at city hall in Bluefield to try to reach as many citizens as possible who may be in need of additional information or assistance.
The town hall meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the Bluefield Arts Center to discuss flood related-issues from the Memorial Day storm. If you were impacted by the flood, and need assistance or additional information regarding recovery or repairs, please attend this evening’s meeting.
A representative of the American Red Cross as well as officials with the West Virginia Department of Emergency Management office are scheduled to be in attendance.
The city also is asking residents to take a flood survey from the West Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“Basically, what that does is allow us to get an estimate of damages to see if we would qualify for any funding — state funding, FEMA funding, anything like that,” Bailey said.
The survey can be reached through the city of Bluefield’s Facebook page.
Both residents and business owners are being asked to fill out the survey even if they had only minor flood damage, according to Bailey.
The Mercer County Office of Emergency Management also has a West Virginia Emergency Management Division survey on its Facebook page for county residents to report their flood damages. Director Keith Gunnoe said the goal is to see if the county can qualify for federal flood assist
In the meantime, city residents impacted by the Memorial Day flood are encouraged to attend this evening’s meeting.
