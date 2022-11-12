Sadly, there are still many communities in the deep south counties that are prone to flooding. Some of these areas can be found across McDowell County.
Area residents may recall that two of the most devastating flooding disasters in our region occurred in McDowell County.
The destructive storm of July 8, 2001, ravaged entire communities, including Anawalt, Northfork, Keystone, Welch, Indian Ridge, Elkhorn, Peel Chestnut Mountain, Algoma, Leckie, Spencer Curve, Pageton, Carwell Hollow, Big Four and Kimball, among other areas.
Mobile homes located near rivers and streams were washed away in 2001. Cars and trucks were either under water or floating downstream. Many homes and businesses were knocked from their foundations by the raging waters. Even schools were damaged.
A mere 10 months later, another horrific flooding event devastated McDowell County on May 2, 2002. Eight lives were lost during the 2002 flood.
More isolated flooding events have been reported in recent years, although none have compared to the scope and damage of the 2001 and 2002 disasters.
Now, in a welcomed proactive step, $2.8 million in federal funding is being allocated for a new flood-control program along the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed, which includes a voluntary buyout of approximately 30 structures located within the floodplain.
The funding award was announced earlier this month by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to strengthen flood protection and flood damage reduction in the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed.
The funding is through the Natural Resources Conservation Service and will support a voluntary buyout of approximately 30 properties to restore natural floodplain conditions. That, in return, will reduce flood risks and improve human health and safety, according to Manchin and Capito.
“This funding will enhance our flood safety efforts in southern West Virginia along the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River, and increase the safety of our residents in McDowell County,” Capito said.
The West Virginia Flood Tool analyzed flood damages at 128 homes and buildings to determine a comprehensive, cost-effective solution, and recommended the voluntary buyout, demolition and restoration of approximately 30 properties in the McDowell County floodplain.
The key word here, of course, is voluntary. No one will be forced to participate if they choose not to. But it is an opportunity to relocate property from the flood plain, and to prevent future flood damage.
The Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River project is a way to help families currently living in flood-prone locations.
It is a wise investment that will help to protect lives, homes and property in the years ahead from high water.
