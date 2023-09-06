A few weeks ago I came across a welcomed find at a local flea market.
It was something that I had been looking for but also assumed would be difficult to locate.
Well, as it turns out, you can find a little bit of everything at a flea market, including the special edition DVD of “October Sky,” complete with all of the bonus content I had never viewed before.
Yes I said a DVD. At this point, there are probably a few young folks out there who are also rolling their eyes.
Sadly, for a lot of young folks right now, television is nothing more than streaming. The concept of a monthly cable or satellite bill is largely a foreign concept to them. So is the idea of owning a physical copy of a movie complete with a collector’s case.
Sure you can still stream or buy a digital version of “October Sky,” but wouldn’t it be better to own an actual physical copy of the DVD, particularly considering that this a movie about all things McDowell County. And not just McDowell County. Bluefield also is mentioned in the movie in more ways than one.
Google the official trailer to “October Sky,” and you will see a copy of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph prominently displayed about 10 or 12 seconds into the trailer. That’s pretty cool, at least in my humble opinion.
So of course I bought the DVD, and only paid a few dollars for it.
Two weeks ago, I popped the DVD into the Playstation, hit play and was pleasantly surprised to see that it included a robust selection of bonus material.
So why am I so interested in the bonus content? Well, years ago (make that decades ago) I remember being on assignment at the old Big Creek High School in War. A film crew from Universal Studios — the same production company behind the 1999 motion picture — were at the high school to interview Homer Hickam and film bonus material — presumably for the eventual DVD release.
Hey, back in 1999 (and even in the year 2000 for that matter) DVDs were still a big deal. In fact, I’m pretty sure that streaming didn’t even exist back then.
I seem to recall writing a story for the newspaper about the event. Back in 1999, I wrote a lot of Rocket Boys stories for the newspaper, culminating with the eventual theatrical release of “October Sky.” I also remember watching the movie before a packed crowd at the former AMC Theater complex at the Mercer Mall.
But getting back to my original point, I’m pretty sure what the film crew was doing at Big Creek High School back in 1999 was getting bonus content together for the DVD release.
So I watched all of the bonus content on the DVD, including the interviews by Hickam and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrayed the young Homer Hickam in the movie. It brought back a lot of memories, and even now — 23 years later — I still love seeing all of the references to our region in the movie.
I also could relate to the comments from one of the producers about the difficult mountainous roads leading to the real Coalwood. He is correct. It is definitely a winding, mountainous road.
Still, after watching all of the bonus content, I didn’t see (unless I missed it?) the footage that was shot back in 1999 at the real Big Creek High School.
Thus, I have to wonder whether or not that footage ultimately ended up on the director’s cutting room floor. Just like the actual scenes with Richard Gere shot in McDowell County for the 1996 motion picture “Primal Fear.” That movie wasn’t about McDowell County, but several scenes for the movie were filmed in McDowell County. Unfortunately those scenes shot along U.S. Route 52 in Northfork were ultimately cut from the final movie.
But that is a story (and a column) for another day.
For now I’m still trying to solve the mystery of the lost footage shot at the real Big Creek High School before it was demolished. Maybe, if Homer Hickam is reading this column right now, he can shed some additional light on what happened to those scenes.
Maybe this lost footage is now attached to some streaming version of “October Sky?” Anything is possible I suppose.
Still the DVD was a great find. Oddly enough, as someone who wrote a lot of stories about the world famous Rocket Boys of McDowell County, I never actually owned a DVD copy of the movie. At least not until now.
So I guess a special thank you is in order to the U.S. Route 52 Flea Market, since I can now add “October Sky” to my physical collection of DVDs.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
