I said to myself that I was going to quit writing to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but after watching the gushing coverage of the media of the Biden inauguration I have to say something.
I learned at an early age not to listen to what people say but to watch carefully what they do to determine where their heart and mind is. If it is a politician talking then know that what he says is an outright lie or camouflage for their real agenda. Biden and his cronies have touted unity, caring for the middle, low class, those in poverty, people of color and all Americans. What a crock! Take a look at what the new president has done. These are just a sample.
1. He cancelled the Keystone pipeline work. He promised this to his leftist base. This results in the immediate loss of more than a thousand good paying jobs.
2. If you notice the price of gasoline has increased about 50 cents since he was elected in November. Get ready to really suffer. Trump made the USA energy independent and we were the world leader in production and exporting oil and natural gas. Biden has signed executive orders that halt exploration of federal lands for gas and oil. Soon we will be importing oil from our friends in Russia or the Middle East. I can’t name any. Who really pays for higher oil and gas? Yes, it us on the low end of the stick, not the political elites. Think about it, higher energy prices have an effect on every aspect of our lives, so we pay more for everything. Those who can least afford it.
3. He has signed an executive order that reinstalls the Obama emission standards. Most voters pay no attention to any policy. They are only interested in what they can get for free. There is nothing free, someone pays. These changes will increase the cost of autos and according to the Daily Telegraph article on the 22nd, increases the cost of fuel by $3,200 over the life of the auto. How will you charge these electric cars? Who will pay for these charging stations, you know? How many Walmart or fast food workers can buy a new car at even higher prices and then pay an extra $3,200 in fuel cost. Like we even know how high that will go.
4. He has also re-entered us into the Climate Accord. Do you know why Trump exited this fiasco? The USA footed the vast majority of the bill and reductions. China, the worlds largest economy was earmarked as a developing country virtually eliminating their pollution responsibility, which is the largest in the world. We have done more than any nation in the world but the left wants us to suffer even more. How does this effect the average Joe. One of the goals Biden and the left has set is a net zero emissions by 2050. Go ahead and procrastinate. But zero emissions means no oil heat, all electric cars, no gas heat, no propane use, no wood or coal heat. Can you burn brush or make a campfire, not if they have their way.
5. He also has the goal of 100 percent renewable energy. Look at how well that worked for California last summer with rolling blackouts. All coal and gas fired power plants will be gone in 15 years. Who is going to pay that bill? Yeah you know, it will not be the political elites. Watch what he does. There is no interest in unity, just revenge. Unless of course you are doing what they want. They are not interested in people of any color except on how they will vote. They are not interested in the middle class or lower, just in taking care of their leftist big money donors. How you vote does have consequences so you might want to think about the actions of all politicians before you award them with your vote. You had better pay attention to what they do and consider how it impacts you and your family.
Alan Webb
Princeton
