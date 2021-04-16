I just want to make a few points about these people that the American people have mistakenly put into a position of absolute power or so they think. I used to be a Democrat but went independent when our values became different. Today I could not be one as they are morally bankrupt and the fact that I cannot mislead, fabricate falsehoods and be a big enough hypocrite to be one. Need examples?
1. The filibuster needs abolished as it is racist! This has been repeated by many Democrats and their media allies. Senior House Rep. Dick Durbin in 2017 said if the Republicans do away with the filibuster the Senate will be destroyed. He called for doing away with it a week ago. Biden has also made similar claims. As for it being racist, it was used by the Democrats more than 50 times during the Trump presidency. Did it just become racist because the Democrats are no longer the minority party? The whole purpose of the filibuster is to make the parties in the Senate take the time and work together to pass legislation that is right for America. Unlike the House where Nancy and her cronies bypass the committees and write the legislation and then pass it on party lines.
2. The 2021 COVID Rescue Plan. Ever wonder why a can of beans and franks is called that? It is because the label has to list the ingredient that is the majority of the product. So how does a $2 trillion COVID bill get named that when less than 10 percent actually goes to COVID relief? It is so the tax and spend liberals in DC can hide what they are doing from the witless voters? So no surprise now as Biden and his socialists are pushing a $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill where less than 6 percent is spent on roads, bridges, railroads, seaports, airports, water and sewer.
3. The illegal immigrant problem on the southern border is Trump’s fault. Again this was repeated by the Democrats and their talking heads in the media. Trump pretty much stopped or at least had it in check because they knew they were not going to be allowed to stay. Biden and the liberals invited them in during the campaign and the first thing he did on inauguration day was to remove the Trump policies and kick open the doors. But this is not a liberal mistake. It is a well oiled plan to make sure that these liberals always stay in power. HR 1 and S1 will register to vote any person who has contact with the government and since it makes it illegal to require an identification to vote then anybody can vote, citizen, non-citizen and since you cannot purge voter rolls the living and the dead can vote.
4. Trumps tax cuts only benefited the rich 1 percent of the population. I didn’t know I was in that elite club. My taxes went down, and so did the taxes for the middle and lower classes. Besides that, it was the first time in 20 years that wages for the middle and lower classes saw an increase. Until COVID, the American economy was in uncharted waters. Well that water is about to become stagnant.
I could go on and on from the lies about the new Georgia voting law to getting kids back in school, but I won’t. I do ask you to consider the treasure these socialist are wasting. Who is going to pay for these illegal immigrants? Who is going to pay for these socialist programs? We the tax payers are or our children. We will foot the bill for food, shelter, clothing and education for what is 18,000 plus as of this week and is projected to be 50,000 plus by years end.
Biden has paid $800 a night for beds for these kids, rented whole hotels for them while we have veterans homeless on the streets. How about putting America first? If things go Biden’s way he will have spent unnecessarily $5 trillion in less than six months. You cannot spend the amounts of money they will and raise taxes high enough to pay for it. Someone, sometime will have to pay for it.
Alan Webb
Princeton
