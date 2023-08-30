Hundreds of dead fish in a creek near a coal mine. It’s dismaying, distressing and disheartening.
Late last week the fish kill was reported in the Crane Creek area of western Mercer County.
It’s an area known for coal mining — not just recently, but going back for decades. For many in the region, Crane Creek is synonymous with the well-known coal town of McComas. Hyper local folks will note they are similar in location, but not the same.
However, a fish kill is a fish kill, whether it happens in Crane Creek, McComas, Thornhill or Windmill Gap. It is, indeed, a tragedy, and also a black eye for the coal industry that, unfortunately, undergoes constant, intense scrutiny by liberal lawmakers and activist anti-mining alarmists who would be thrilled to see the entire industry shut down.
We do not want that, as we realize the importance of mining to the local labor force battling in a struggling and tepid — if not ice-cold — economy.
So what happened at Crane Creek?
The incident started late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24, when people living along the creek saw foam forming over the water. There was no smell, but representatives of the state Department of Natural Resources came to McComas. Wearing protective gear, they waded into the creek and started counting the dead fish, Jones stated.
“They said every fish up through here was dead,” he said.
Josh Parks, Mercer County’s litter control officer, went to McComas and saw the scale of the fish kill. He said that in a 100-foot section of Crane Creek behind the Crane Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church, he counted 47 dead fish. He estimated that hundreds more had died.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) was notified about the white substance and fish kill, and the agency’s staff was mobilized.
A spilled material determined to be a dust suppressant was traced back to the Gemini Surface Mine operated by Cornerstone Mining, LLC.
Around 52 gallons spilled, according to WVDEP officials, impacting roughly 4 miles of Crane Creek to the confluence of the Bluestone River. Booms and control devices were installed in the stream to help with containment.
The State Division of Natural Resources was notified of the fish kill and responded to the incident. About 100 dead fish were collected.
The WVDEP suspects the incident to have been caused by vandalism, however the agency says it is continuing to investigate.
According to the WVDEP, the responsible party immediately began a clean up of the material and the area, with WVDEP’s Mining Inspection and Enforcement staff overseeing those operations. A WVDEP fish biologist was also onsite and conducted a stream assessment and sampling.
Assessment stations along Crane Creek downstream to the Bluestone River later showed improving conditions and aquatic life returning to the area as oxygen levels in the water rebounded, according to the WVDEP.
While this is certainly good news, we can not and will not paint a rosy picture of a fish kill.
Coal mines must adhere to the strict environmental standards put forth on the industry. We take this stand certainly not because of a specific agenda, but because we know the vital importance of our natural flora and fauna as well as the importance of coal mining to our local communities.
While we understand accidents can and do happen, unfortunately, at a coal mine, they can’t.
