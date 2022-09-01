Motorists traveling U.S. Route 19 just west of Claypool Hill have likely noticed the ongoing construction project near Southwest Virginia Community College. It is site preparation work for the large-scale aquaculture facility that will produce fresh salmon for markets on the Eastern Seaboard once operational.
The Pure Salmon facility, previously known as Project Johah, received a big federal boost last week.
A $4.3 million grant was awarded from the federal Economic Development Administration. The funding will be used to develop water and sewer infrastructure for the Pure Salmon facility construction site.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., in making the federal funding announcement last week, saying the grant is coming from the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. The federal grant is being matched by another $1.1 million in local funds.
Pure Salmon, an international aquaculture company based in Abu Dhabi, is developing the more than 750,000-square-foot facility on about 200 acres of land beside Southwest Virginia Community College. The fish farm will create more than 200 jobs for the region.
The facility is being promoted as the “world’s largest vertically integrated aquaculture facility.” It is expected to produce 20,000 tons of salmon per year once operational.
The total estimated cost for water and sewer improvements to support the facility is roughly $10 million, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
So additional funding will be needed to complete all of the infrastructure work.
“We are awaiting decisions from other grant agencies to further reduce the cost,” Young said last week. “The EDA grant enables our county to shoulder the burden of providing infrastructure for a project of this magnitude.”
Appalachian Power also recently announced a power line construction project to support the Pure Salmon facility.
Pure Salmon has the potential to be an economic game changer for Southwest Virginia. The total estimated cost of the fish farm is $228 million.
Once the ongoing site work is finished, the company expects construction to begin in early 2023 with a 2024 completion date.
The federal funding support for this all-important Southwest Virginia-based project is welcomed, and brings the long-planned fish farm another important step closer toward completion.
