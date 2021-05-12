OK. If no one else is going to ask this question then I will.
What’s up with the cat food shortage?
I mean you can’t find cat food anywhere. At the big box department stores, the cat food aisle is all but empty every time I check. The same with some of our local grocery stores, the mall and even the dollar stores.
Apparently you have to be in the right place at the right time to find cat food. Otherwise it is gone no sooner than it arrives.
Something is certainly amiss here.
I’ve asked a number of different store clerks in recent weeks about the cat food shortage and I normally get a different answer.
Here is a sampling of a few of their responses.
“It’s the pandemic!” “More people adopted cats during quarantine.” “They can’t manufacture enough cans.” “People are hoarding cat food the minute it arrives.”
But one store clerk probably had the best answer. It was simple and succinct.
“Cat food is the new toilet paper,” he coyly responded.
But why?
Why hoard cat food?
It should be noted that our feline friends have been oblivious to the chaos around us. Cats weren’t required to comply with pandemic rules, and the state-ordered business closures had no impact on them.
Cats weren’t required to wear a mask either. Thank goodness for that.
In many ways, cats are like children.
They are innocent and unaware of the chaos in the world right now.
But cats still expect their human owners to have their food ready when breakfast, lunch and dinner time arrives.
I’ll use “Gremlin” as an example. She’s a gorgeous cat with long grey hair that showed up at the family homestead in March of 2020 just days before the onset of the pandemic. Her ear was already notched, so we don’t know if she was a catch and release stray or if someone simply dropped her off after having her fixed. Now, more than a year later, she is spoiled rotten and demands constant attention. And food. She’s very demanding when it comes to food.
Lately, the alarm has been going off at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the morning at my house. Each time I get out of bed and check the door, I see what appears to be another cat with long, furry hair, at the door. But this cat —whoever he or she is — apparently has one mission, and only one mission, and that is to get me out of bed. But the minute the cat sees me it takes off running. I don’t know why he or she keeps showing up in the middle of the night.
Back to the cat food shortage. Cats don’t care. They simply want to eat when they are hungry. And they expect us to have plenty of cat food on hand.
So, if someone out there is intentionally hoarding cat food, the obvious question is why?
The pandemic — slowly but surely — is beginning to wane. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already announced that the state’s mask mandate will be lifted on June 20, and even Virginia Governor Ralph Northam didn’t rule out the possibility last week of also ending the Commonwealth’s mask mandate come June 30th if the state’s emergency declaration isn’t renewed at that time.
Sure things still look bad in India right now, but it would take a new virus mutation — a variant that is able to evade the current emergency use authorization vaccines out there — to see another significant outbreak in the United States. I’m not saying that isn’t going to happen, of course. I’m just trying to be a little optimistic here.
We are all ready for this to be over with already, right?
So why are we hoarding cat food?
It should be noted that toilet paper is now abundantly available, although some stores still restrict how many rolls you can buy at one time.
Basically, once people stopped hoarding toilet paper, companies were able to catch up with demand.
Folks also will have to stop hoarding cat food in order for the supply chain to catch up with demand.
Can’t we give our hungry feline friends a break here?
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
