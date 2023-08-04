Hmmm, I just looked at the Bluefield University Rams and Bluefield State University Big Blues 2023 football schedules, and what is it that I do not see? A scheduled football game between the Bluefield State University Big Blues and the Bluefield University Rams — that’s what!
Do the athletic directors and football coaching staffs at these two universities not know where it is that they live? Have they never experienced the electricity packed inside Mitchell Stadium during the Graham versus Beaver football game? Do they not want their athletes to experience this same passion for the game?
To me the answer is a resounding no.
It blows my mind that the athletic directors and football coaching staffs at these two schools would rather play teams that they should not even be on the field with in order to post an empty, meaningless “W,” rather than placing their players in an atmosphere that breeds championships.
Sixteen state football championships is Graham and Beaver’s combined count through 2022. Sixteen.
I know all about the excuses: We are in different divisions — so what? We are in different conferences — so what? We have scheduling issues — really? Have you looked at whom you have scheduled ... come on!
Therefore, to those individuals in charge of football operations at BU and BSU it is very simple to get the “GAME” scheduled — your players “Super Bowl,” your schools’ athletic fund bonanza ... the first game every season — that is the first game every season. If not, BSU/BU presidents need to replace some staff in charge of athletics.
Jeff Sheppard
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.