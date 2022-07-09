A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about more than a million motorists traveling on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Fourth of July weekend:
• I’m staying home saving my money for hard times [y]et to come from Biden — David J.
• To bad all of that toll money will just disappear — Dru L.
• Convenience? What exactly is convenient about it? It is a cash cow disguised as an interstate highway — Steven T.
• Tolls were supposed to end in 1987. Crooked politicians continued them to enrich themselves and their scumbag friends — Joel H.
On a story about Bluefield State College becoming Bluefield State University:
• WV PROUD! Congratulations! — Eleanor M.
On a story about area lawmakers applauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the “W.Va. versus EPA” case:
• The biggest threat to the planet is the over population of humans. The entire world needs to be on birth control, and stop being so wasteful — Dena M.
• Another attempt to put off the inevitable that coal is on the way out. Slows the process but not the outcome! More opportunity for coal owners to make more $ — Bill S.
• Greed destroys everything for profit! — Dave H.
• When you can’t drink the water, don’t be crying and complaining — Sharon H.
On a story about Big Walker Mountain Tunnel celebrating its 50th Anniversary:
• Yep, I worked on the south building dumping wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow loads of concrete to build it! — Larry T.
• Be nice if they install some signs saying keep speed up to at least 45 or 50 — Tony C.
• And we are still paying more and more all the time — Sylvia H.
On a story about local businesses continuing to have trouble filling job openings:
• Some small businesses are barely making it. It’s at an all-time high. Business owners pay just as much if not more than non business owners. If we could get people to work that wants to work then fine — Angie D.
• Raise the pay. Gas, food, and medicine is at an all time high. You can’t work for nothing. I struggle making more than minimum wage — Gladys K.
• One thing I think that hinders filling such jobs is getting people who really want to work. So many work for only a few months then quit. Another thing is finding people that is clean — Hobart C.
On a column by Editor Samantha Power about the how the West Virginia Turnpike is still the Mountain State’s cash cow:
• Southern W.Va. residents should be given a free EZ pass. They don’t do this to the northern residents that have to get to the capital, just the poorer southern counties — Jillian T.
• When I still lived there back in the 70s, we were told many times as soon as the bonds were paid off in about 7 to 10 years, the toll booths would be torn down, and it would become a regular interstate highway — Gene L.
• In the many years the turnpike has been in existence. How many businesses have passed over locating in the area? Due to cost of transporting goods on the turnpike — Dusty McK.
• I don’t think you should have to pay tolls on West Virginia roads if you live in the West Virginia state — Jerry F.
• That’s why you take back roads! — David B.
• And that’s why I don’t go to Charleston to shop or visit — Steven T.
On a story about fireworks still going off in Mercer County and generating complaints:
• Well, you know fireworks are coming, enjoy it and stop complaining so much. It’s been hard times, people are just having fun together and celebrating — Justin J.
• Last night I was up and down with dogs until 3 a.m. Can people not be considerate after a certain hour? — Angela L.
• Would rather hear fireworks than gun shots. Let the people celebrate for a few days. With the stipulation they can’t be set off after 11 p.m. — Mary F.
• People aren’t happy unless they’re complaining about something. People sure waste a lot of energy on issues that wouldn’t even cross their mind next week — Rocky B.
• It’s once a year for a day or two. Give it a break — Elizabeth P.
