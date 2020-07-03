The long Fourth of July holiday will be a little different for area residents this year. There will be no ballgame at Bowen Field in Bluefield, no Independence Day program at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell and no day-long celebration with thousands in attendance at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton.
However, all hope is not lost. There will be fireworks tonight in Bluefield, and then fireworks again Saturday night in Princeton.
In Bluefield, tonight’s fireworks show is being sponsored by Cole Subaru and the Bluefield Baseball Club. The event gets underway at 9 p.m. at Bowen Field. The fireworks can be viewed from the parking lot next to the field, but Bowen Field will not be open for occupancy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In Princeton, fireworks will be launched high above Hunnicutt Stadium on the Fourth.
According to Stacey Hicks, chief executive officer for the Princeton Rescue Squad, people who wish to see the fireworks Saturday can do so from within their cars in the parking lots of the Princeton Shopping Center or Pine Plaza.
You normally have concerts, food and other activities throughout the day at Hunnicutt Stadium on Independence Day, but there was a concern this year about having thousands of citizens packed together in the stadium due to the ongoing pandemic and surging virus numbers in Mercer County.
A number of other summer events also have already been canceled due to the pandemic, including the Mercer County Fair and the West Virginia State Fair.
With so many Fourth of July events canceled, more people have been buying their own fireworks. So you can probably expect to hear and see quite a few more fireworks in communities across the region tonight and Saturday.
But it is important to remember rules and regulations regarding fireworks usage. For example, in the city of Bluefield, fireworks can be used only on July 4 from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m and July 5 from 12 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. And in the county, fireworks can only be ignited from 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. on July 4 and from midnight to 12:30 a.m. on July 5.
Those families who are planning to launch their own fireworks Saturday night are reminded to put safety first.
Fireworks are dangerous when they are used irresponsibly. Children should not be allowed to handle them without adult supervision, and safety measures should be taken to ensure that fireworks do not ignite a structure fire or light a fire in the region’s heavily wooded terrain.
When lighting the firework, never stand over it, never reignite it, light only one at a time, wear eye protection and have water handy.
Above all, we urge everyone to stay safe and have fun on the Fourth.
