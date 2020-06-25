Fireworks season is upon us. Whenever the Fourth of July comes around, fireworks vendors start setting up their tents and shoppers eagerly start looking for everything from sparklers to skyrockets. I’ll confess that I enjoy explosions and judge my movies by how many explosions the plot produces, but explosions going off both night and day get pretty tiresome.
For the last couple of years, I’ve gone to bed only to hear distant explosions at 2 or 3 a.m. The home fireworks shows start days before July 4 and they keep going for days or even weeks after the holiday is over. I’d like to think I’m more tolerant than most people when it comes to explosions, but there comes a point when it’s time to stop.
Dogs and a lot of other animals find fireworks pretty distressing. Some fireworks on the Fourth is OK, but do we need to torment them with week after week of explosions? And I know the constant noise can have serious effects on veterans.
I used to help a local family shoot professional fireworks shows. They were a lot of fun, but I soon learned that more than one veteran I knew was avoiding them because the lights and explosions brought up too many bad memories. I’ve spoken to World War II veterans who still remembered 500-pound bombs blowing up ships and German artillery raining down on American soldiers fighting to liberate Europe from the Nazis. I’ve had a couple of close calls with fireworks, but they’re mosquito bites compared to what many veterans experienced.
For instance, there was that one time I was helping with a fireworks show in Richlands, Va. We were on a hill overlooking the city, and the wind was high that night. Really, I think we should have waited until the breeze died down. Wind sent sparks everywhere.
Suddenly, a spark went into a cooler filled with black powder shells. We frantically dug out shells until we found that spark and put it out. I’m not sure how close I came to becoming a front-page story that night.
There was another instance when I came close to being set on fire at the Tazewell County Fair. I was mentoring a new member of the crew and showing him how to clean out the steel tubes we used for firing shots. Each one had to be swabbed out after every launch to make sure burning fragments or sparks set off a fresh shell prematurely. It’s just like Civil War cannons being swabbed out after every shot.
Well, we were firing rockets as fast as we could fire them when the new guy was suddenly beating my back. I looked at him and he shouted, “Didn’t you feel that?!”
A big piece of burning cardboard had landed right across my shoulders. I was wearing an old jacket to protect myself from sparks, so I really didn’t feel the flames. I probably would have felt the heat a few seconds later.
The point I keep driving home is that fireworks are dangerous. They’re safe if you use them the right way, but dangerous if you treat them like toys. It’s like being careless with power tools or guns; if you use them incorrectly, you’re going to get hurt. And you’re going to drive your neighbors crazy if you keep shooting off fireworks with no regard for their peace of mind.
We need to use common sense and think about other people when we want to shoot off some fireworks. Enjoy some during the Fourth of July, but put them away when the Fourth is over. There’s no need to fire them off day after day, week after week, and drive all the neighbors out of their minds.
I won’t be getting any fireworks this year because I don’t have a place to set them off. My apartment is too close to other homes, and I’m sure I’d be raining sparks down on rooftops and burning the paint on cars. A professional fireworks show has been scheduled for the Fourth of July in Princeton, so I’ll probably find a good place to park and enjoy those explosions. I won’t have to worry about blowing up myself or setting myself on fire, and I know that I won’t be bothering the neighbors. And I’ll have my fun explosions for the year.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.