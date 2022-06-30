Week before last, I noticed the white tents of fireworks vendors sprouting up like mushrooms in parking lots and along the roads. I knew what was coming next, and it came. A few nights ago, I heard an unmistakable boom. I rolled over in bed and knew that fireworks season was getting underway.
Fireworks are part of the Fourth of July the way Christmas trees are part of Christmas.
It’s hard to imagine having one without having the other. I’ve always enjoyed a good fireworks show, and I helped shoot off professional fireworks years ago.
I still remember the blasts, the flying sparks and the flashes far above.
I’d be so busy helping get shells into the air, I’d miss the show itself.
I’d go home smelling of black powder. The jacket, hat and jeans I’d wear for protection would be pockmarked with burns.
Back when I was a kid, fireworks were banned in West Virginia. My family could pick up some sparklers when we visited Myrtle Beach.
Those big fireworks stores air conditioned to icy coolness made a big impression on kids like me. We would buy our sparklers, but I’d be eying the huge skyrockets, the cherry bombs and the firecrackers. and I knew mom and dad would veto my desire to try any of them.
Well, I don’t need mom and dad’s permission anymore. If I like, I can stop at any of those fireworks tents and go home with a backyard show. I know I won’t do it, though. I have visions of starting fires and blowing out windows.
Fireworks are a lot like power tools. They’re safe if you use them correctly, but dangerous if you’re careless. We took a lot of precautions, but even then I had a couple of close calls. One time, a spark got into a cooler full of skyrocket shells and we frantically emptied it before a fuze was lit.
Then there was another time when I was showing a new guy how to swab out the steel launch tubes – similar to swabbing out a cannon – so lingering sparks don’t set off a shell prematurely. Well, the show was going well. Sparks and burning paper were going everywhere. Suddenly, he’s beating my back. I looked at him.
“Didn’t you feel that?” he yelled. A big burning strip of paper had fallen across my shoulders. I probably would have felt that a couple of seconds later.
Despite the hazards, I enjoyed helping with fireworks shows, but not everyone is a fireworks fan.
And that’s often the problem. Fireworks are expected throughout the Fourth of July weekend, but the shows should be over when the celebrations are over for the year. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. For weeks after the Fourth, communities hear the constant boom of fireworks. I suspect these particular fireworks enthusiasts have nothing else to do. I’m a fan of fireworks, but I’d be bored with them after a short while.
The noise is one reason I don’t shoot off fireworks around my home. I have elderly neighbors and I’m sure they wouldn’t enjoy a show right in their backyards. They certainly wouldn’t like hearing the constant boom, boom, boom of fireworks being shot off by somebody who can’t get enough of them. The noise frightens their pets, and veterans with PTSD issues shouldn’t have to tolerate it.
The Mercer County Commission enacted a fireworks ordinance specifying days and times when fireworks can be used, but it’s proven to be difficult to enforce. I understand enforcement has been a problem wherever fireworks are legally available.
What the rest of the community is asking enthusiasts to do is show some consideration and limit their fireworks to the holidays and the appropriate times, which means not waking people up at midnight or 1 a.m. because you’re bored. I’ve lost count of the summer nights when I’ve heard boom after boom.
Enjoy fireworks this Fourth of July, but be safe, be considerate and put them away when the day is done.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
