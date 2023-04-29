A major blaze recently along Browning Lambert Mountain was a reminder of the urgent need for fire hydrants in this remote section of Mercer County.
There are currently no fire hydrants in that area. As a result, firefighters battling the April 13 blaze had to haul water from Montcalm, which is two miles away.
The fire quickly got out of control as flames spread to more than 100 junk vehicles stored at a salvage yard in the area and into the neighboring woods. More than 50 acres of woodland burned.
Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen from as far away as Princeton.
Fire crews set up portable tanks near the salvage yard so fire tankers could replenish. Thankfully no injuries were reported, and firefighters kept the flames from reaching nearby homes and other structures.
Of course, had fire hydrants and water been readily available on the mountain, the job would have been a lot easier for the volunteer firefighters.
Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer says the board, and the county’s public service district, want to get water to Browning Lambert Mountain and other areas without service.
“We have communities throughout the county where people have built modern homes, but are relying on well water which can be adversely impacted by droughts or any other kind of things,” Archer said recently. “For example, we have had very little snow this year, and as it melts it mostly goes into the water system; but rain as it falls runs off into streams and rivers.”
Archer said the county will work diligently to get public drinking water to communities in need. However, finding funding to reach every community in need is the challenge.
But one revenue source is already readily availble for the county.
In 2021, Mercer County was awarded $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. The county received the money in two $5.7 million allotments. County Administrator Vicky Reed said during the commission’s November 2022 meeting that more than $7.9 million of the funding had already been allocated as grants, which led to the commissioners issuing a moratorium on additional ARP grant awards at that time.
However, that moratorium was recently lifted by the commission.
So now would be an ideal time for the commission to prioritize getting water to more communities in need, including Browning Lambert Mountain.
Why not use the majority of the remaining ARP dollars for this worthy purpose?
Getting public drinking water to those families who are still in need should be a priority. As should fire protection.
All communities should have nearby access to fire hydrants.
Archer agrees, adding that the remaining ARP dollars “absolutely” should be used to get public drinking water to additional families.
“You need water to live,” Archer said, which pretty much sums up the situation.
Every dollar spent on getting public drinking water to those families who are still in need is a wise investment.
