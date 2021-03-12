Here is some good news for residents and business owners in the city of Bluefield. After undergoing nearly two years of renovations, the Bluefield Fire Station No. 3 will reopen in April.
The fire department substation had been closed since late 2019 to allow for a number of necessary repairs and renovations. That work included a new roof, a new HVAC system and fixing a storm water issue at the station.
Now that all of the work is completed, the city is planning a ceremony for Thursday, April 8, at 10 a.m. to commemorate the completion of this important renovation project.
The public, as well as donors and those individuals and businesses who supported the renovation project, are invited to the April 8 ceremony, according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. Social distancing and masks will be required. She says bus service to the site will be available on April 8 from the lower portion of the Tractor Supply parking lot from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. No parking will be available at the actual fire station.
“We couldn’t have done this without the support of the community and business organizations,” Blackwell said of the fire station renovation. “We are excited about it.”
The planned reopening of the fire department substation is important for a number of reasons. Due to the station’s close proximity to U.S. Route 460, the response time to accidents on the four-lane will be reduced. Fire Station No. 3 also is located in close proximity to a number of businesses along Cumberland Road, including the new Gabe’s and Goodwill stores that will be opening soon at the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center.
All of the individuals, businesses and donors who supported this important renovation project are to be applauded. Having the Cumberland Road Fire Station No. 3 open again is important to the city and will help firefighters in their all-important mission of protecting lives and property.
