West Virginians are known for being hardy and independent, but they are also known for compassion and coming together when anybody — even complete strangers — need help. These traits came to the forefront recently when a Kentucky family enjoying the Hatfield-McCoy Trail literally lost a member of their family.
The Holbrooks from Fort Thomas, Ky., were riding a side-by-side on the Pocahontas Trail — Mercer County’s branch of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail — when their vehicle suddenly overturned. Everybody was uninjured, but they suddenly realized that Teddy, their 8-month-old Australian Labradoodle, was nowhere to be seen. Some passing ATV riders stopped to see if everybody was all right, and they had seen a dog matching Teddy’s description further up the trail.
The search was soon underway, and it was immediately plain that finding Teddy in the heavily-wooded mountains wasn’t going to be easy. Mercer County is known for rugged terrain and dense forests. Both of these features are wonderful if you’re a hunter, hiker or anybody else who loves exploring the great outdoors, but they’re a challenge if somebody is missing. The forest is also home to predators like bears and coyotes. An 8-month-old Labradoodle isn’t equipped for surviving in the Appalachian wilderness.
Teddy’s family was soon posting fliers around the Pocahontas Trail and telling people about Teddy. Soon residents were posting his flier on their Facebook pages and joining in the search.
A reward was being offered, but the people looking for Teddy were not interested in the money. In true West Virginia fashion, they were more worried about a little dog lost in the forest. Their goal was to find Teddy and get him back to his family.
The Holbrooks were sad when it was time to head home without Teddy, but they soon learned that local people were not giving up on him.
“We still have not found Teddy and we’re driving home to Fort Thomas heartbroken, and I told my wife the only way this dog is going to be found now is in the hands of the people of West Virginia,” Nathan Holbrook said. “And they did not disappoint.”
Nathan Holbrook returned to Mercer County to continue the search. At one point, he staked out the crash site with Rock resident J.J. Tindall in hopes that Teddy would return there. Two ladies rode up to them during their vigil and gave them pizzas. Local businesses helped the search effort, too.
Tindall said that Teddy was seen several times around the Pocahontas Trail, but the frightened dog would run away and kept eluding them. Finally, two contractors found Teddy and managed to coax him out after he went into a house’s crawl space. Tindall met up with the Holbrooks so they wouldn’t have to drive back all the way from Kentucky to be reunited with Teddy.
Teddy was thin, dirty and covered with burrs after his 10-day ordeal in the wilderness, but he wasn’t injured. He still had his WVU collar, too. A veterinarian soon checked him out and gave him a clean bill of health. Teddy is literally a lucky dog. He was lucky to be among people who refused to give up on him.
Doing things like helping strangers find their lost dog is something West Virginians and the folks in Southwest Virginia do. The people who helped find Teddy understood that he wasn’t just a pet. In this region, dogs, cats and other animals are part of the family. He was a member of the Holbrook family and he needed to go home.
Tindall called the search for Teddy a 100-percent community effort, and he was right. The search wasn’t about getting a reward or recognition. A family’s little dog was lost and they needed help finding him. It’s one of the things Mountaineers do when someone is in trouble.
“It gives you faith in humanity,” Nathan Holbrook said. “It really does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.