I appreciate cops.
Such a simple statement, and one that I never thought I would feel compelled to enumerate publicly.
But here it is.
I am thankful for those who wear a uniform and badge to keep the peace, deal with drama and protect me from harm.
It’s called the thin blue line — a concept I learned about many years ago.
Men and women put their lives on the line to protect victims, keep social order and maintain civility during times of turmoil.
Who knew they would one day be portrayed as bad guys.
•••
The death of George Floyd has rocked our nation — and rightfully so.
It was horrific.
Heinous.
Egregious.
For those who doubt, watch the eight-plus minutes of video and try not to gasp, and cry, and sob.
There is no excuse for this action.
The perpetrators of the crime should be charged and adjudicated justly.
Mr. Floyd, and his family, deserve swift and compensatory justice. Yet I doubt words of comfort, or money or commentary will heal their wounds.
•••
The bad guy, in this case, was a cop.
By journalistic standards I probably should have inserted an “allegedly” in that sentence. But the eight-minute video is pretty much black and white.
Black and white.
Three words with tons of meaning and a historical significance that rattles the soul.
George Floyd’s death sparked a conversation that should have taken place decades and centuries ago.
Now, in 2020, this dialogue is eye-opening.
We can not change the past. But we must fix our mistakes and begin moving forward.
Regrettably, in this situation, we have a lot of fixing to do.
•••
I am blessed that I never heard words of racial or cultural hate in my home while growing up.
As a descendant of coal miners, I learned early on that everyone is the same color underground, which transcends to when one is above ground.
And, as many know, in earlier days some labeled caucasian miners with another ugly title — poor white trash.
There is no doubt that words hurt.
•••
So now back to my point, and I do have one.
Why are we crucifying all cops based on the actions of one, or a few, in a city far away?
Justice should and must be taken to rectify the wrong in the death of George Floyd.
But this act should not taint the image of law enforcement officers across the nation and here at home.
How and why should all be judged on the actions of a few?
•••
I am an editor who also covers cops and courts. The relevant point to that statement is that a lot of people hate me.
Family members and friends of those accused often take their anger out on the messenger.
Yes, that would be me. And our reporters.
I take the hate with a grain of salt all the while knowing that in the event of a true emergency I can call 911 and cops will respond to have my back.
Despite the current national drama, it’s comforting knowledge.
•••
I appreciate cops.
In today’s current culture, this is not a popular statement.
But, at this point, I could care less about Facebook Live movements that portray those in uniform as brutal overseers.
To those who are calling for a defunding of the police, I have but one question: Are you insane?
Cops protect us.
Cops defend us.
Cops stand on the thin blue line to keep us safe from weapon-wielding criminals on the other side. Criminals who too often have no respect for others’ lives and property.
I respect that.
I admire that.
And I thank you.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
