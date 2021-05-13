When I drive around the county for personal business or work, I can count up a lot of “Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” signs right way. I’m now old enough to remember when seeing so many signs with the word “hiring” in it was just about unheard of. Where were all these signs when I was a high school and a college kid looking for a job?
I recently wrote a story about local restaurants having trouble finding enough staff to keep their operations going. More than one owner and manager told me that people will come in to fill out applications only to disappear when it’s time for the interview. Some applicants have been hired only to disappear, too. The managers I interviewed were sure that these applicants were only meeting a job search requirement so they can keep getting unemployment benefits. I can remember doing that when I was on unemployment years ago. About every week, I had to write down the places where I had applied for work and send in a report.
This isn’t just a local problem. A few weeks ago, I was driving my mom home after we visited my sister’s family in North Carolina. We stopped in Hillsville, Va., for lunch. It took a little while longer than usual to get our food, and I noticed that the restaurant was pretty busy. When we were paying our bill, the waitress told us that they were having trouble getting enough people. Almost nobody was following through on their applications. Even her own daughter wasn’t looking for work.
I know unemployment benefits are good right now, but I know that if I was in that situation, my family would be urging me very strongly to find a job before those benefits and any saved-up stimulus money ran out. And it’s going to run out eventually. That money isn’t coming forever.
I’d be hearing the argument that now is the best time to find a job because employers really need workers, so they are offering incentives such as sign-on bonuses. The fact so many restaurants and other employers are looking for workers means that prospective employees have a real opportunity to shop around for the best pay, benefits and working conditions. It’s also an opportunity to demonstrate a willingness to work; such people are less likely to suddenly not show up for work one day, so they’re better candidates for advancement because they’ve presented a good work ethic.
Despite having a journalism degree, my first job out of college was waiting tables at a seafood restaurant and going home smelling like fried fish. I spent about a year doing that before getting my first reporting job at a weekly newspaper. What I had been told in college turned out to be true: it’s easier to find a new job when you already have a job. I had some breathing room.
I have a prediction of my own. The job market is going to become really tight and hectic when unemployment benefits and stimulus money start running out. I suspect that Congress will tighten up the job search requirements for unemployment benefits as well to save money and keep the national debt down.
Then there will be a scramble to find jobs, and those “Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” signs will start disappearing. That’s when the employers will have the advantage because they won’t need to offer as many incentives and they won’t be eager to accept just any warm body to fill a position. Anyone who wants to make sure they beat that rush need to be looking for meaningful employment now.
I’ll admit that I’d be tempted to hang on and get unemployment as long as possible, but I’d start getting nervous as the benefits started drying up and hiring signs became less plentiful.
Now is the time to take advantage of the high demand for workers and find a job now. This demand will turn around quickly when benefits evaporate and the stimulus money runs out. I can remember those times when even entry-level jobs were hard to find and “Help Wanted” signs were rare. People waiting for the last minute to start their job search could easily learn that they waited a minute too long.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
