Ever since Bluefield, Va., acquired the Fincastle Country Club last year, the town has been committed to improving the facility, which is now open to the general public.
The latest renovation effort got underway last month with the start of construction on a $1.2 million project to enhance the Fincastle Golf Course, the centerpiece of the country club. With help from the Shott Foundation, the renovations are designed to better accommodate the growing number of golfers who are now using the public facility as well as to improve maintenance efficiency.
After the town purchased Fincastle, which had always been private, officials brought in former Graham High School principal and avid golf enthusiast John O’Neal to manage the complex, including its 6,700-yard, 18-hole championship golf course.
O’Neal said the renovations that are now underway include removing bunkers, improving drainage and redoing some greens to make them more playable.
But the main purpose for doing the upgrades is better drainage, according to O’Neal, because getting bunkers back in shape after a rain is not easy. With the new drainage system, if it rains during the night, golf can now be played the next morning.
“The whole idea is, we are a public golf course now and we want people to come here and have fun and make the playability of the golf course more fun,” O’Neal said, adding that the renovations are not going to make playing golf on the course “easier, just more playable. “We don’t want them to get stressed. We want them to have fun.”
During the ongoing renovation work, the golf course will remain open to the public and golf can still be played.
The hope is that the work will be finished just before Thanksgiving.
Anthony Phillips, the golf course superintendent, said the course has already seen good community support.
“We have doubled the number of rounds (played),” Phillips said. “The public has been great. Every day, we are packed. Tee times on the weekend are non-stop.”
Bluefield, Va. Mayor Don Harris correctly notes the Fincastle is a regional asset. He says the large Olympic-size swimming pool at Fincastle will be opened next year. Harris says the Hugh I. Shott Jr. Foundation, and executive director Frank Wilson, are working on another grant to help with the reopening of the pool.
Fincastle sits on 410 acres and has a clubhouse, restaurant, meeting rooms, the swimming pool and tennis courts. The renovations that are underway now will only enhance this regional asset.
Having recreational facilities available like Fincastle is important. The pandemic has obviously been quite stressful for most of us, but golf is a great way to relax while also practicing social distancing. Now that it is open to the general public, we urge area residents to continue making good use of the golf course, and all of the available assets, at Fincastle.
