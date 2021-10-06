Despite all of the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic, West Virginia still had a banner month in September in terms of general revenue collections and the Mountain State's overall financial health.
Governor Jim Justice announced last week that the state's general revenue collections for September came in at $84.6 million above estimates, an impressive feat. September collections of $504.5 million were 19.1 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Furthermore, year-to-date collections of $1.19 billion are $142.7 million above estimates, according to the governor's office. The end of September marked the conclusion of quarter one for fiscal year 2022.
“We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Justice said. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
But the good news didn't stop there. The governor's office also confirmed the following:
• September personal income tax collections were $30 million above estimate and 11.6 percent above prior year.
• September consumer sales tax receipts were nearly $12.7 million above estimate and 7.5 percent above prior year.
• Year to date consumer sales tax receipts were $20.9 million above estimate and 5.5 percent above the prior year.
• September severance tax collections were $13.1 million above estimate, nearly 156 percent ahead of the prior year.
• Year to date general fund severance tax receipts were $33 million above estimate and $74.2 million above the prior year, a 328 percent increase.
• September corporate net income tax receipts were $28.6 million above estimate and 60.5 percent ahead of the prior year.
This is great news, and further evidence of the proactive financial stewardship by West Virginia's Republican super-majority, particularly during these otherwise difficult times.
Businesses looking to expand or relocate should take note of the Mountain State's impressive financial report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.