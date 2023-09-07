West Virginia’s coffers may not be overflowing, but they do appear to be pleasantly plumb.
For the second month in a row, Gov. Jim Justice has reported another budget surplus.
The state ended the month of August with a $22.8 million revenue surplus, according Justice.
West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for August, the second month of fiscal year 2024, came in at $410.8 million, which is $22.8 million above estimate, Justice said. The surplus was led by a strong consumer sales tax return. Furthermore, year-to-date revenue collections of $745.8 million stand at $30.5 million above estimate, according to data released by the governor’s office.
The Mountain State’s general revenue collections for July came in at $7.7 million above estimates with total collections of $335 million, Justice reported in August.
That number was down from previous months, but still a “respectable” surplus, the Republican governor said at the time.
Justice said the state managed to continue its surplus in August despite the challenges of continuing inflation and Bidenomics.
“Once again, our surplus this month proves that we’re wisely minding our store and keeping our state on the right track, just as West Virginians elected me to do,” Justice said in a prepared statement. “However, we’re having to fend off constant attacks by the Biden administration and his radical climate extremists who are dead set on destroying our way of life with their war on coal, oil, and gas.”
Justice said residents of the Mountain State are seeing “the disastrous effects of Bidenomics,” adding that inflation is still raging and driving up the price of most items.
The following budget information was released by the Governor’s Office last week:
• Consumer sales tax collections totaled nearly $159 million in August. Collections exceeded the monthly estimate by more than $6.4 million and prior year collections by 5.4 percent.
• August Corporation Net Income Tax collections of $8.3 million were $5.8 million above estimate and $14.4 million ahead of last year. Year-to-date collections of $27.3 million were $14.3 million above estimate and 229 percent ahead of last year.
• Severance tax collections exceeded estimates by $6.2 million in August.
The tax cuts implemented by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature have been made possible by the state’s ongoing budget surplus.
In touting this good news for the state, Justice — who is running for the Senate seat currently held by Joe Manchin — touted the numbers with a customary good ol’ boy colloquialism.
“Despite these cards we’re being dealt, West Virginians are remaining resilient, like we always have, and continuing to get our dinner buckets and work hard so that we can put food on the table for our families,” Justice added. “It’s what makes me confident that whatever comes our way, we will get through it together, stronger than ever, as West Virginians.”
Despite the obvious campaign-aimed nature of the news, we can’t fault Justice for touting the continued hard work and united spirit of West Virginians.
The Mountain State has faced all-too-many challenges in the past, yet persevered.
It’s time to acknowledge and appreciate some well-deserved good news.
