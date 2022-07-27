Weather Alert

.A weak frontal boundary will remain stalled across the region today. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue to track along and near the frontal boundary resulting in additional and repeated rainfall to the same areas. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bland, Giles, Grayson, Smyth, and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Western Greenbrier. * Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Repeated moderate to heavy rainfall on saturated ground from recent rainfall will result in excessive runoff into area creeks, streams, and other low-lying, poor drainage, and other flood-pone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high in areas that have seen heavy rainfall during the past few days and additional heavy rain could result in flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...From two to four inches of rain has fallen in parts of the Flood Watch area during the past couple of days. Additional rainfall of 2 to locally 4 inches is possible again today. Locations within the Flood Watch area most susceptible to flooding include Tazewell, Mercer and Greenbrier counties. In areas of steep terrain, mudslides and landslides will be possible where heavy rainfall occurs in a short time period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&