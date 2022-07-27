Polls, whether you always agree with them or not, have been fairly consistent on one issue in recent weeks.
That would be inflation. No one likes paying more for everything. More for food. More for gas. More for those everyday household items that used to be mostly affordable.
If you have been to a store — just about any store lately — you know what I’m talking about. The price of most items has increased and is seemingly still climbing with each passing week. The sudden increase in the price of food, in particular, has been alarming. So is the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
About three years ago we were enjoying a robust economy in America. Gas was about $2 a gallon. Now we are paying more than $4 a gallon for gas and the economy appears to be slowing, and possibly on the brink of a recession. What a difference a short two years and seven months can make.
Inflation hit a new 40-year high in June at 9.1 percent, surprising even some economic experts who didn’t expect the June numbers to be that high. But the news didn’t come as a surprise to those of us who are paying more now for just about everything we buy. Eight to nine bucks for a simple combo meal at fast food chains? Say it isn’t so.
But the same thing is happening elsewhere, a few brave social media warriors will argue. Gas prices are rising across the globe, and supply chain disruptions are impacting other countries as well, they argue.
That may be true, particularly in terms of gas prices, but I haven’t been to a grocery store in another country or another continent lately. So I can’t really attest to what other folks in other countries are paying for milk, bread and butter. In America, we aren’t used to prices like this.
Yet some people are defending inflation and high gas prices with vigor on social media.
Why? The question begs to be asked. Do these individuals actually enjoy paying high prices? Are they really that well off as far as their finances and all go? Maybe even as rich as Elon Musk?
Oh well, common sense dictates that one shouldn’t defend and lobby for inflation, not only here at home, but on a global level as well. And who in their right mind enjoys paying between $4.30 to $4.50 a gallon for gasoline? Of course, common sense also seems to be increasingly in short supply in this strange world that we are currently living in.
However, if we take all of these brave social media warriors out of the equation for a moment, and go back to some of those polls that are coming out of the legacy media outlets, there does appear to be a growing consensus that Americans aren’t happy with inflation and high gas prices.
Maybe the silent majority — a segment of the American population that was once assumed to be lost — is in fact, alive and well.
Those of a younger generation might be wondering right now just what exactly is the silent majority?
I’ll try to do my best to explain.
The silent majority is defined as those individuals who aren’t generally vocal or active when it comes to politics. They are individuals who follow the news on a regular basis, but don’t actively share their political viewpoints with others. These are every-day Americans. Some work, and some are retired. Some attend church, and others don’t commit to a particular religious affiliation. But they all have one thing in common. They vote. And they let their otherwise silent voices be heard at the polls.
If we are to believe all of these political surveys and media polls we are reading, there could be a new silent majority of Americans who are emerging. And they aren’t happy about how things are going.
And no, those folks on Facebook who are constantly defending inflation and high gas prices as a good thing for America, aren’t exactly considered members of the silent majority.
I don’t like paying high prices for everything. Do you?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens.
