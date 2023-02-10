Public service isn’t for everyone. But for the right candidate, someone with a sincere interest in helping others and bettering where they live, it can be a rewarding experience.
While some may aspire to seek office on a statewide or federal level, local races often have the greatest impact. For example, by serving on a local city council or board, one can help to afford positive change in their own neighborhoods and communities.
One such opportunity to serve is now underway in the city of Princeton.
The filing period is now open, and continues through April 1, for candidates for the at-large seats on the Princeton City Council.
According to Princeton City Clerk Ken Clay, the three seats currently held by Mayor David Graham, councilman Dewey Russell and councilman James Hill will be up for election on Tuesday, June 6.
The candidate filing period opened last week. Anyone who is interested in vying for a city council seat has until April 1 to get their paperwork in.
Clay says candidates must be at least 18 years old and, be residents of the city for one year by July 1.
Electors who sign candidates petitions must also meet those qualifications. An elector can only sign one candidate’s petition.
The petitions must have the signatures of at least 50 voters with more recommended in case some signatures are disqualified. They can be picked up at the city clerk’s office in the municipal building at 800 Bee Street from Feb 1 to April 1 and must be returned with the required number of signatures by the end of the business day of April 1. Of course, Clay recommends for prospective candidates to get their signatures and paperwork in earlier if possible.
Princeton residents who are not registered to vote can do so at the voter registration office at the Mercer County Courthouse by May 15. If a voter is going to be absent on June 6, they can get an absentee ballot application from the city clerk’s office. Early voting will be held at the municipal building during regular business hours from May 24 to June 3, including Saturday voting on May 27 and June 3.
Those who have a desire to serve, and to help enhance their city, should give consideration to running for city council. It is a chance to help your neighbors and to contribute to the city’s future.
We would like to see additional residents in our region become more actively involved in their local government. Serving on a city council or town council is a great way to help better your home city or town.
