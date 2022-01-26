Individuals who intend to file for public office in West Virginia will need to act soon. The deadline to file for the May 10 primary election is this Saturday, January 29th.
Candidates must complete their paperwork and pay the filing fee before the filing period ends at midnight Saturday, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
While there is likely to be a flurry of additional candidate filings between now and Saturday, the field of candidates for the May 10th primary is already starting to take shape.
On the state level, incumbent Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, has filed for the Republican nomination in the newly created 37th House District, which covers much of the Bluefield area. “Skip” Crane has filed for the Democratic nomination for the 37th District seat.
In the new 38th Delegate District, which covers much of the Princeton area, incumbent Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, has filed for the Republican nomination. Tina Russell has filed for the Democratic nomination to run for the 38th District seat.
Incumbent Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, is the only candidate who has filed so far in the new 39th House District, which covers part of Princeton and the Athens area. No Democrat had filed in that race as of Tuesday afternoon.
In the 41st House District, which includes the upper tier of Mercer County (Lerona) as well as most of Summers County and part of Raleigh County, incumbent Del. Jordan Maynor, R-Raleigh, has filed for the Republican nomination. No Democrat had filed as of Tuesday afternoon in that race.
In the 36th District House contest, Incumbent Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, has filed for the Democratic nomination. Two Republicans, Tom Acosta and Anita Hall, are seeking the Republican nomination in the 36th Delegate District.
The new delegate districts were created after the Legislature passed a bill earlier this year to have single-member districts, rather than often having a group of candidates in one district. All 100 House of Delegates members now have a single district to represent.
Redistricting took place based on the 2020 Census with each district composed of a population of about 17,900.
Because of the Census, the state now has only two congressional districts in the U.S. House of Representatives rather than three, an unfortunate fallout from the 2020 Census, and a decision which also failed to take into consideration population gains reported by West Virginia at the beginning of the pandemic, when some relocated from larger cities and population centers where the virus was more prevalent to rural areas like the Mountain State.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd District, had previously announced that she would seek the Republican nomination to run for what is now the First District, which includes all of Southern West Virginia, but as of Tuesday afternoon, she still hadn’t filed for re-election. The candidates who have filed to date for the 1st District U.S. House race include Republican Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Republican Scott Fuller of Kenova, Republican James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo and Republican Kent Stevens of Milton, all of which are seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat.
No Democrats had filed to run as of Tuesday afternoon in the First District U.S. House contest.
Candidate filing for local county level races also will continue through Saturday.
The final slate of candidates for the May 10 Primary Election should be set by early next week. We anticipate there will be additional filings between now and Saturday’s deadline.
