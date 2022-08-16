Robocalls are unwanted and unsolicited phone calls that area residents deal with on a regular basis. Despite a number of laws passed in recent years to curtail this problem, the nuisance calls are still rolling into our cellphones and landlines.
But the fight to stop robocalls is continuing. Earlier this month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that the Mountain State had joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
Participants in this bipartisan task force have one goal, which is to reduce the volume of illegal robocalls, Morrisey said.
“Over time, one of the most frequent complaints our office has received has concerned robocalls and the scams they often produce,” Morrisey said. “This obviously impacts not just West Virginia but the entire nation. That is why this bipartisan effort is so important. We are now poised to take the fight to anyone who helps these robocallers, including those in the telecommunications industry.”
The task force has already issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic, according to the attorney general’s office. Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal. However, these providers often don’t take sufficient action to stop robocall traffic, Morrisey said.
In order to help reduce the number of robocalls that West Virginia residents receive, the task force will focus on those throughout the telecommunications industry who fail to mitigate the scam calls. Morrisey said this will also aid the companies that do follow the rules.
Morrisey initiated discussions in 2019 with several phone companies in an effort to gain their commitment to expedite the deployment of scam blocking technology. A short time later, he joined attorneys general from every state in reaching a bipartisan, public-private agreement that resulted in several phone companies adopting eight principles to fight illegal robocalls.
Congress also recently passed the TRACED Act, legislation that enables states, federal regulators and telecom providers to take steps to combat unlawful calls.
According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, Americans receive more than 33 million scam robocalls every day. These calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams and many other schemes targeting consumers.
An estimated $29.8 billion was stolen through rip-off calls in 2021. Most of this scam activity originates overseas, according to the attorney general’s office.
The task force initiative is another necessary step in eliminating the nuisance known as robocalls. It doesn’t matter if you have a cellphone or a landline, the odds are pretty good that you recently received an unwanted robocall.
Perhaps one day in the not too distant future, we will be able to answer our phones without worrying about robocalls.
But until that day arrives the attorney general’s office offers the following suggestions on how to protect yourself from robocalls.
• Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make any phone calls to individuals.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.