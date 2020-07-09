West Virginia’s disability fraud partnership generated more than $1.8 million in savings for the Mountain State during the first quarter of 2020. That three-month tally has pushed the unit’s total projected savings to more than $22.25 million for state and federal governments since its inception in West Virginia.
These first quarter financial savings were a rare example of good news for the Mountain State at a time when economic conditions were otherwise adversely challenged by the coronavirus pandemic. Figures for the second quarter of West Virginia, which ended on June 30, are not yet available.
The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims. It also investigates beneficiaries, claimants and any third party who facilitate fraud.
“We must change the culture of fraud and abuse,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said while announcing the first quarter savings. “No one should be allowed to cheat this crucial safety net, particularly when others have legitimate disability claims.”
The unit’s findings help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction. This in return generates significant savings for taxpayers, Morrisey said.
CDI units help resolve questions of potential fraud, in many instances, before benefits are ever paid. The unit’s findings also help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy, while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction.
We are pleased to hear that the West Virginia unit generated another $1.8 million in savings during the first quarter of 2020.
By reducing fraud and abuse, taxpayer dollars are preserved for those who are allowed to obtain benefits that are rightfully due to them. Those individuals who are cheating the system should take note.
