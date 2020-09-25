Efforts by the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to root out consumer, disability and Medicaid fraud are paying continued dividends for the Mountain State.
The anti-fraud units working under the attorney general’s office are now approaching $410 million in savings and funds secured for the Mountain State since 2013. That includes payments to the state, consumer restitution and related relief, in-kind compensation, recovered funds and projected savings for the state and federal government.
While the coronavirus pandemic did slow ongoing fraud investigations, efforts by the units to root out fraud and waste never stopped. In fact, savings and funds secured since early July for the Mountain State now stand at $409.7 million.
“Every aspect of our office works feverishly to protect consumers, represent the state’s interests and wage an all-out assault on fraud, waste and abuse,” Morrisey said recently. “I commend each of our attorneys and staff members for having West Virginia’s back. Our success puts money back into the pockets of West Virginians, eases their tax burden and improves their quality of life. This includes restitution and debt cancellation for fraud victims, millions to improve high-speed internet access, monies to fight the scourge of prescription opioid abuse as well as funding to protect those on Social Security and Medicaid.”
When factoring in office efforts to enforce the tobacco settlement and preserve funding for the state and its political subdivisions, Morrisey said the total yield for consumers and taxpayers is estimated to exceed $1 billion.
Specifically, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has generated more than $374.35 million since 2013. That includes $37.3 million in canceled debt for consumers, along with broadband expansion and other in-kind compensation valued at more than $166.5 million, the office reported.
Morrisey also has returned $52.6 million to state coffers to date as part of his pledge to run a cost efficient office while also managing settlement funds in a way that helps to reduce the tax bills of West Virginians. Additionally, the office’s policy for hiring outside counsel has increased transparency and saved the state more than $11.9 million, Morrisey said.
Furthermore, Morrisey’s partnership with the Social Security Administration also has generated $23.06 million in disability fraud savings since West Virginia joined the program in December 2015. And more recently, the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has recovered nearly $12.3 million. Morrisey’s office assumed control of the Medicaid Fraud Unit on Oct. 1, 2019.
By reducing fraud and abuse, taxpayer dollars are preserved for those who are allowed to obtain benefits that are rightfully due to them. That’s why we are pleased to hear of these continued savings for the Mountain State from the Disability, Medicaid and Consumer Protection anti-fraud units.
