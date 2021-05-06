As expected, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey isn’t taking kindly to President Joe Biden’s proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent come 2030, a target date that is only eight-and-a-half years away. West Virginia is still an energy producing state, and Morrisey believes that Biden’s climate plan will eviscerate good-paying jobs while also causing energy prices to skyrocket.
It’s a familiar fight for Morrisey, who led a multi-state challenge against the Obama-era Clean Power Plan nearly a decade ago. The Republican attorney general didn’t mince words last month in his stinging critique of Biden’s controversial climate plan.
“President Biden’s promise that America will undertake radical, transformational and too-rapid reductions in carbon emissions by the end of this decade is a domestic and foreign policy blunder of almost unfathomable proportions,” Morrisey said. “Meeting Biden’s commitment would cause energy costs and the prices of American-made goods to skyrocket. It would necessarily take over nearly every aspect of American life — requiring drastic changes for homes, businesses and factories — while crippling our country’s ability to compete on the world stage.”
Morrisey maintains that Biden’s agenda would unfairly force Americans to bear the greatest burden in reducing carbon emissions while enhancing China’s strategic position on the global stage. He points to the fact that China is not proposing anything close to Biden’s degree of economy-transforming change.
“Notably missing from President Biden’s proposal is any discussion of the legal basis for his new, unilateral mandate,” Morrisey added. “The proposal goes even further than anything President Obama contemplated — and our office repeatedly challenged his aggressive steps as illegal executive and agency overreach. We will carefully monitor the Biden Administration as it takes steps to fulfill this new mandate and stand ready to defend West Virginia’s and America’s interests and the rule of law.”
As the chief legal officer of West Virginia, Morrisey says he will fight Biden’s climate plan in the courts — just as he did with former President Barack Obama.
We have little doubt that Morrisey will play an active role in challenging the administration’s climate rules. But much has changed since Obama’s eight-year term in the White House.
Democrats now control the U.S. House, the U.S Senate and the White House. And Democrats are much more emboldened today in pushing a progressive — sometimes radical — agenda that doesn’t always sit well with residents of the Mountain State.
Still, we are confident that Morrisey will fight for the best interests of West Virginia, just as he did during the eight years of the Obama administration. And this time Morrisey will have a Republican super majority in the West Virginia Legislature backing his efforts.
