Do you remember attending the Last Blast of Summer festival in Welch? How about the October Sky Festival in Coalwood or the Downtown Merchants Street Fair here in Bluefield?
Yes, I’m talking about the street fair that featured the Downhill Derby on Raleigh Street in the heart of the city’s historic downtown. How could we have already forgotten about the Downhill Derby? Here is another big one. How about Summerfest in Princeton?
I had the good fortune of attending all of the aforementioned festivals. Sometimes as a writer, and sometimes as a private citizen on a day off from work.
There is a common thread that connects all of these popular summer (and fall) gatherings of old, and that is the fact that they are no longer held. Now they only live on in our memories.
A few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but smile after I noticed that a cashier at a local store was wearing a Princeton Summerfest shirt.
At one time, Summerfest in Princeton and the Mountain Festival in Bluefield were two of the biggest events of the summer. Summerfest, just like the Mountain Festival, brought a carnival to town, along with a full schedule of daily attractions and musical shows.
One of the last Summerfest celebrations that I remember attending was also an unusual one. I say that because it was damp and cool — kind of like how June of 2023 started here in the mountains before things finally warmed up.
It is hard to celebrate summer when it is cool enough to wear long sleeves outside. So that year was certainly an anomaly for the Summerfest celebration in Princeton.
If memory serves me correctly, it was also the final year of Summerfest.
In more recent years, the annual Celebrate Princeton Street Fair has become the predominant summer festival for Princeton. It is also held each June. Meanwhile, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is still a yearly event here in Bluefield, and arguably the region’s largest summer event.
I’m not saying that Summerfest will not make a grand return to Princeton one day, but for now it is simply a memory from our past. Just like the Last Blast of Summer in Welch and the street fair here in downtown Bluefield. Just like the once annual gathering of the famed Rocket Boys of McDowell County each October in Coalwood and more recently Beckley.
Here in Bluefield, also known as “Nature’s Air-Conditioned City” and “West Virginia’s Christmas City,” attention is slowly moving toward the big Beaver-Graham game, and all of the activities that will be held in the area before and after the game.
That includes, of course, the annual Lemonade Day Festival on Saturday, August 26, and the return of the Shriner’s carnival to the downtown area beginning Tuesday, August 22.
Oh, and regardless of whether the mercury at the Mercer County Airport hits 90 degrees or not, free lemonade will flow during the Lemonade Day Festival on August 26.
Next week will be a busy one for the city, and we can expect to see an uptick in traffic and returning alumni from out-of-town as we get closer to the day of the big Beaver-Graham game. For now, enjoy the calm before the crowds arrive.
One added wrinkle this year — barring an early completion over the next couple of days — will be the rough grade road situation along Stadium Drive here in the city. Unless you want to do a lot of damage to your vehicle’s suspension system, you will need to slow down while navigating along Stadium Drive, even if the nervous motorist behind you is closely riding your bumper.
Don’t you hate when people do that? Good grief.
Don’t ride the bumper of the vehicle in front of you, especially not while driving on a roadway that has been milled to rough grade (as in the case of Stadium Drive) for planned paving. Plus, this is a work zone. You aren’t supposed to exceed the speed limit in a work zone.
For those who haven’t been keeping up with local news lately, the reason the state road paving along Stadium Drive had to be delayed was because West Virginia American Water Company had to install its new water lines first.
Anyhow, the out-of-town folks coming into the city to watch the Beaver-Graham contest next week probably aren’t expecting a rough grade road near Mitchell Stadium. So maybe, if we get lucky, all of the work along Stadium Drive can be finished before the 10,000-plus visitors arrive in Bluefield for the big game. Then we can — finally — stop talking about Stadium Drive.
Wouldn’t that be great?
Now, since Summerfest is no more, maybe someone would be willing to start a Fallfest. Hey I’m just throwing it out there as an idea.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.