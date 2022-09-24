While the American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden more than a year ago, individual localities are still distributing those federal dollars that were originally intended to help bolster state and local economies during the early stages of the pandemic.
It seems that spending $1.9 trillion dollars takes a lot of time and effort.
Locally, the Mercer County Commission received $11.4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars, and is still doling out individual grant awards.
Three additional grants were approved by the commission last week, including a $71,250 award to the Mercer County Public Service District to pay for preliminary design work on a regional sewer system that would link the Matoaka, Lashmeet and Lake Bottom communities. The commission also awarded $180,122 for the purchase of new voting machines and $38,460 for the purchase of a new hazmat trailer in Princeton that can be used throughout the county.
Several additional funding applications also were received last week by the commission.
One application submitted by the Mercer County Public Service District calls for a regional infrastructure improvement plan in cooperation with neighboring Tazewell County, Va. The PSD is seeking $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade the water system running from Nemours in West Virginia to Pocahontas in Virginia.
Upgrading the water pipelines will give that area fire protection and replace water lines that date back from the Pocahontas Fuel days, according to Mike Kennett with the Mercer County PSD.
Under the proposed plan, the Tazewell County PSD would coordinate with the Mercer County PSD to upgrade the local water system, according to Kennett. The American Rescue Plan funding — if approved — would be used for preparing design documents and getting the project ready for bid. It would serve 142 customers on the West Virginia side of the state line.
Another application was submitted by Recovery Point, which currently operates a long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation center on Preston Street in Bluefield. Recovery Point has purchased the former Salvation Army Citadel on Highland Avenue in Bluefield and plans to move there, according to program director Joshua Farmer. However, the former Salvation Army building needs renovations, including a fire sprinkler system, fire doors and new LED lighting. Farmer said Recovery Point is seeking $217,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to assist with those renovations.
Another application seeks $260,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a mobile health clinic.
Administrator Bonnie Allen with the Mercer County Health Department said buying a mobile clinic would let her department serve the county’s outlying areas by offering vaccinations, health education and other services. It would have an examination room, a lab area and space for registering patients.
The Wade Center in Bluefield also is seeking $58,000 to help renovate the center’s kitchen and auditorium and the Princeton Health Care Center is requesting $260,000 to create an access road to a proposed new state-of-the-art facility planned along Old Bluefield-Princeton Road.
All of these applications are still pending commission approval.
As we all know, the wheels of government can move slowly at times. Still it appears that commissioners have a number of worthy applications to consider.
It will be interesting to see which projects are ultimately funded, which aren’t and why.
