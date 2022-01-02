A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about experts saying that U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s boat is too homely to be a yacht:
• Is there anything to be had from criticizing a boat? If people want to criticize wealth, consider fellow Democrat Jay Rockefeller, or our current governor Jim Justice. Considerably more problematic was the group of protesters who gathered around his car, detaining him, and not allowing him to leave — Brian H.
• How dare he own a boat! The nerve of that man! — Abigail S.
• Joe Manchin’s yacht looks like it is about to make a three-hour tour. That begs the question. Is he the Captain, Professor, or Gilligan? — John S.
• His little boat is still more lavish than what many of his constituents can afford. It probably has clean water coming out of the faucets. Something many West Virginians do not have — Connie L.
• I heard the poor guy had to buy a used one! — Dave H.
• I don’t care what kind of boat he has as long as he keeps voting against brain dead Biden — Terry L.
• Who cares? — Diana D.
On a story about the Downtown Countdown in Princeton being a virtual-only event again this year due to the pandemic:
• Princeton’s live streaming events are extraordinarily professional! The Downtown Countdown event will make you feel as if you are viewing everything up close and in person. Happy New Year everyone — Cindy T.
On a story about the unusually warm December weather continuing into the final week of 2021, and possibly into 2022 as well:
• Let it keep right on doing that till spring and then some — Cory B.
On a story about Naloxone doses by the hundreds being distributed just before Christmas this year in an effort to help people suffering from opioid overdoses:
• Wouldn’t it be nice if they did the same thing with insulin? — Jennifer H.
• How about the same number of free epi-pens to parents and schools? — Bill S.
• It’s unfortunate that we live in a region ravaged by the opioid epidemic, but I think it’s fortunate that we have life-saving medications for overdoses for those unfortunate enough to suffer through this — Neal V.
On a story about Dr. Anthony Fauci calling for a vaccination mandate for all domestic air travel in the U.S.:
• Oh for crying out loud. There are people who can’t have the vaccines. We are going to be back in the dark ages if these knuckleheads have their way — Dotti E.
• Yes! — Dave H.
• It would be nice if he spent as much time on a treatment as much as he does a vaccine that does not stop people from catching or spreading — Scott G.
• Stupid — Joe C.
On an editorial about Mercer County’s demolition program for dilapidated structures getting off to a good start:
• Glad to see some action being taken. Many structures could be removed from a 100-mile radius to beautify the area — Anna B.
• You can’t go a tenth of a mile in Mercer County without seeing a ton of things that need to be demolished — Bev. A.
• Every one that’s cleaned up and ridded out is another rotten tooth out of this area’s mouth! Bravo — Ace B.
• How many people in your family is on drugs or has a drinking problem? Let’s get to the root of the problem — Emmett L.
• Great news! — Michelle C.
On a story about the Bluefield Union Mission being offered $250,000 from the balance left in the CARES Act:
• Wonderful news for a Bluefield community service organization — Jo C.
• That’s definitely some good news — Howell D.
On a story about the new Bluefield Transfer Station on Bluefield Avenue slated for an early 2022 opening:
• If the ones building the Dollar General had been building it, it would already be opened for a couple months now — Chris J.
• Why are they doing this anyways? — Frankie K.
