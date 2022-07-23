A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he will retire before President Joe Biden leaves office:
• Why wait? Please do it now — Sandy C.
• That’s not soon enough — Roy M.
• ASAP isn’t soon enough — Carolyn T.
• At the end of this current administration, they’re be more retirement announcements — Chuck W.
• Before he is fired— Steven T.
• Bless his heart. He certainly is a hero during the pandemic — Ron W.
On a story about a McDowell County entrepreneur and a co-founder of Economic Development Greater East appearing on the United Shades of America show on CNN:
• EDGE and Mr. Tartt’s appearance on this show promote the positive things happening in McDowell County and West Virginia as a whole that don’t depend on extractive industries or low-paying service businesses — Annette B.
• Congratulations Jason Tartt, Sr. McDowell County & WV proud! — Eleanor M.
On a story about the historical Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park in Mercer County seeing an influx of visitors and booked tours since the show The UnXplained with William Shatner aired on Netflix in June:
• Used to fish there as a kid with my uncle at night for catfish tournaments, never saw or heard any ghosts, let alone hear anyone mention anything about them — Eddie T.
• Been there. It does have its ghosts. I plan on going back — Debra V.
• I lived near there and I never heard any one day it was “haunted.” I went there growing up, and they had a dance floor. They should of fixed it up and kept it where people could go and have swimming and dancing — Violet W.
• It was also on season 2 of Portals to Hell with Jack Osborne on Discovery Channel — April S.
• Not haunted. Fun to make people think it is. LOL — Elaine F.
• My group Black Sky Paranormal just went there a couple Fridays ago. Got a couple of interesting things on audio. Great history behind the place — Carl J.
• My family lived there right at the park and could see the rides from our front porch. Never saw anything strange going on there at the rides. We lived there about five years — Judy D.
• Awesome place, use to live close to it — Robert K.
On a story about the West Virginia State Fair featuring metal detectors this year as a safety precaution:
Seems counterproductive. If a wannabe mass shooter sees this article they’d likely be thinking “This would be a great spot for my massacre, nobody there will be armed and able to stop me.”— TeeRex G.
• Yeah this will really work. Hell it don’t work in schools, so why would it work there — Jessica B.
• Exactly my thoughts when I started reading it. No knifes. Well for the last seven years we have all went to the fair. Believe we will set it out this year — Chris B.
On a story about the Tazewell County PSA seeking a rate increase for water and sewer service:
• Inflation fuels inflation? — Steven T.
On a story about Democrat Joe Manchin blocking the latest largest-scale Build Back Better spending and climate change bill being sought by President Joe Biden:
• If he’s blocking it then it must be full of crap — William M.
• Good — Lisa D.
• Thank you Manchin — Barbara M.
• Bought and paid for by the extraction industries — Bill S.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice predicting that COVID hospitalizations will hit 500 by Labor Day:
• It’s an election year — Bill S.
• This goes up, we could get an angry Big Jimmy — David F.
On a story about long-lines forming at food banks across the country:
• Vote Democrats out. That have just proved what they will do for you — Lisa D.
