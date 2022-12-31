It’s time to say goodbye to 2022, another challenging year fueled by inflation and a lingering pandemic.
The year got underway with another COVID surge — this time from the more contagious Omicron variant. As winter gave way to spring, virus cases began to decline just as inflation started to heat up.
For residents of the deep south counties, financial pain awaited. The cost of gasoline soared close to $5 a gallon, just as the price of food at grocery store shelves and restaurants also increased to new highs. By summer, inflation had hit a new 40-year high.
Despite all of the challenges associated with inflation, there was still plenty of good news to go around for the region in 2022.
Ground was broken early in the year on the new $40 million Omnis Building Technologies project for the Interstate 77 Exit 1 corridor in Bluefield, a potentially transformative project that will create about 300 high-paying jobs for the region. Once it is operational, the new Bluefield plant will produce more than 3,000 turn-key homes a year using new concrete technology. The homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make the pre-designed structures.
Gov. Jim Justice also approved a $1.9 million grant earlier this year to complete a natural gas pipeline from Cumberland Road in Bluefield where it now ends beneath Route 460. The infrastructure project will provide natural gas to nearly 100 residents and dozens of businesses, according to Mercer County Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal.
In neighboring McDowell County, work finally got underway late this summer on a five-mile section of the Coalfields Expressway near Welch. That almost $150 million section is slated to be finished in 2026 and will be McDowell County’s first four-lane highway.
In nearby Tazewell County, a ribbon cutting ceremony also was held this summer on a $18 million investment at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park near Bluefield, Va. During the ceremony, it was confirmed that Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
Also in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Younkin confirmed this past August that 181 new mining jobs were coming to Tazewell and Buchanan counties as part of the Coronado Global Resources Inc. expansion project. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward the expansion will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element in steel production, the governor’s office said at the time.
All of the new business growth provides the region with positive momentum heading into 2023. Meanwhile, tourism growth in the area was still rolling in 2022 with ridership levels along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and the Spearhead Trail systems remaining strong despite the dual challenge of high gas prices and inflation.
Pandemic worries largely waned as we moved throughout the year, but the virus is still around and COVID cases are slowly starting to rise again.
Still 2022 marked a big return to normal with most pandemic restrictions now simply a distant memory.
New Year’s Eve will be a normal affair tonight with the return of the Downtown Countdown celebration in Princeton and the Lemon Drop event in Bluefield.
Stay safe, and warm, if you plan on attending one of these outdoor gatherings tonight.
For now, it’s simply a matter of counting down the final hours of the year.
Goodbye 2022. You will unfortunately be remembered by most for all of the wrong reasons, including inflation, high gas prices, the war in Ukraine and the never-ending story of COVID-19.
Stay safe tonight if you are going out. And please don’t drink and drive.
Happy New Year!
