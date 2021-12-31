It’s time to say goodbye to 2021, a year that started with great promise but was ultimately hindered by a pandemic that refuses to end.
After the debacle that was 2020, hopes were certainly high that 2021 would be a marked improvement. But the year instead was upended by the ongoing public health emergency, which dragged into its second year.
We began 2021 with a Delta surge and are now ending it with an Omicron surge, as various variants of concern are pushing the pandemic into 2022, once again dimming optimism for the new year.
Pandemic fatigue is beginning to affect many at the worst possible time. Some are starting to let their guards down when community spread of the highly transmissible virus is still occurring.
As 2021 dragged on, so did the debate over masks, vaccine mandates and other virus restrictions. The pandemic suddenly became a political dispute as well.
Despite the COVID crisis, the news wasn’t all bad in 2021. In fact, the year was a big one for economic development and new business growth in the region.
A few of the new business arrivals included Gabes and Goodwill, which brought the old Bluefield Kmart back to life; the Envision Center in Bluefield, Va., which included The Grind, the Lady Project Salon and Academy and Axe to Grind; the opening of the new Southwest Virginia Community College satellite campus in Bluefield, Va.; the new three-phase project from ESC Brands that is currently underway at the former Hill’s Department Store at the Blue Prince Plaza; the arrival of Bruneaux Bait at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park; the opening of the new True Value hardware store at the former Save-A-Lot site in Brushfork; the long-awaited start of construction on the new $2.7 million transfer station project on Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield; the acquisition of the former Magic Mart distribution center site in Bluefield, Va. by KTI LTD; the announcement that Blue Star NBR, LLC and Blue Star-AGI, Inc., a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations, would be moving into the Progress Park in Wythe County creating 2,500 new jobs for the region; and a number of other new business openings or announcements, both big and small, that occurred in 2021.
All of the new business growth provides the region with positive momentum heading into 2022. Meanwhile, tourism growth in the area was still rolling in 2021 with ridership levels along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and the Spearhead Trail systems reaching new highs.
Now, we just need to shake the pandemic once and for all.
Disruptions are continuing. For example, tonight’s Downtown Countdown celebration in Princeton will once again be a virtual only event — due to safety concerns associated with having a large crowd of folks — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — assembled together with the virus still spreading. However, at least one event is still a go for tonight. The city of Bluefield is proceeding with a live outdoor gathering that will include a lemon drop at the stroke of midnight.
For now, it’s simply a matter of counting down the final hours of 2021.
Sadly, as we take that next big step in life into the year 2022, the pandemic will still be with us.
Goodbye 2021. You will once again be remembered for the pandemic.
Stay safe tonight if you are going out. And please don’t drink and drive.
Happy New Year!
